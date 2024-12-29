Desean Jackson's Delaware State Offers Class Of 2030 Running Back
It's not a first for Tampa-native Blaze Ingram in getting a collegiate offer as the 2030 running back was offered at age 11 by Florida A&M.
Ingram over a year and change later has received his second official offer and it comes to the newest head coach on the HBCU level.
New Delaware State HC Desean Jackson Spent 2024 Coaching High School Football In California
According to a post on X by Ingram, Jackson's Delaware State has offered the 2030 running back. Jackson, a former NFL All-Pro wide receiver, was just recently named the head coach of Delaware State and is already out on the recruiting trail and looking far, wide and to the future.
Ingram projects as a Class of 2030 product and has already quite the following all over social media on several platforms. On Instagram is where you can find plenty of his highlights, where he has over 730,000 followers. He has a Facebook page with well over 7,000 followers and a Twitter handle with just under 4,000.
In recent post in early December, Ingram posted that he had received a full-ride offer to play high school football at nationally-ranked St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
Ingram this past youth football season played for the Westchase Colts of the New Tampa area.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi