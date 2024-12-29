Desean Jackson's Delaware State Offers Class Of 2030 Running Back

After an amazing conversation with Head Coach @CoachMessay and Wide Receiver Coach @TavaresGar86480 , Blaze has been officially offered a FULL RIDE to nationally ranked powerhouse @SFAfootball_MD ! 🏈✨@CoachCrack5 @ryanburbrink @CoachJdubSFA @CoachCammm @lbcoachchris



!… pic.twitter.com/AK97Nmlax9