High School On SI's 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Teams

Our 2024 edition of the all-state teams include offense, defense and specialists
The 2024 high school football season was filled with tremendous moments and spectacular performances on both an individual and team level in the Sunshine State.
Some players built off their dominant seasons from the year before and made the list in back-to-back seasons while others had true breakout years making a name for themselves.
Here is High School On SI's all-classification, all-state team in the state of Florida for fall 2024.
Our guiding criteria:
1. Individual performance and accolades.
2. Success of team held considerable weight in selections.
3. A player was only eligible at one position.
4. Players selected for inclusive individual awards (such as state MVPs Jayvan Boggs of Cocoa or Malachi Toney of Plantation American Heritage, or Defensive POTY Ben Hanks Jr. of Miami Booker T. Washington) and others did not double on the all-state teams.
High School On SI 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Award Winners
ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Brady Hart, Cocoa, Sr. (2A)
Comparing the Texas A&M signee to the rest of the passers in the state, Hart certainly played like the best quarterbacks on a weekly basis. Hart in his final high school season led the Tigers to the 2A state championship and finished completing 265-of-390 (67 percent) for 4,360 yards and 40 touchdowns.
Running back: Byron Louis, Plantation American Heritage, Sr. (4A)
Teams knew the Patriots would give a heavy dosage of Louis and they just couldn't stop the Florida signee. The senior workhorse rushed for 1,719 yards on 226 carries and scored 16 touchdowns. Louis rushed for 212 yards and scored three times in the 4A state title game.
Running back: Jamarice 'Gata' Wilder, Venice, Sr. (7A)
The Louisville signee rushed for 1,919 yards and scored 28 touchdowns for the Class 7A champion Indians. Proved to be one of the state's best backs on a weekly basis and statistics could've been even better as Wilder missed two games.
Running back: Shawn Simeon, Sr., Naples (4A)
The bell cow for the Golden Eagles' ground attack was once again Simeon and the tailback was one of the toughest runners around to track down in the state. The Toledo signee rushed for 2,079 yards on 252 carries and scored 21 touchdowns.
Running back: Taevion Swint, Sr., Kissimmee Osceola (6A)
Touting the rock from the Kowboys' run-heavy offense was Swint, a UCF signee. The senior helped Osceola reach the Class 6A state championship game, rushing for 1,915 yards on 198 carries and scored 26 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Jasen Lopez, Jr., Chaminade-Madonna (1A)
On a team full of star wide receivers, Lopez ended up standing out among them all. The junior had 1,300 yards on 87 receptions and 14 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Larry Miles, Jr., Jones (4A)
Riggins was first amongst all receivers in the Sunshine State in receiving yards with 1,586 yards on 93 receptions and 16 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Vernell Brown III, Sr., Jones (4A)
The Florida Gator signee once again made a major impact offensively for the Class 4A state finalist. Brown III hauled in 94 passes for 1,508 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Teddy Hoffmann, Sr., Delray Beach Atlantic (5A)
The underrated wide receiver had himself a year in 2024 for the Eagles. This past season, the receiver hauled in 69 passes for 1,179 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Offensive lineman: Lamar Williams, Sr., Gadsden County (2A)
Without a doubt one of the state's best offensive tackles and played for the state's Class 2A runnerups. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound tackle, a Maryland signee, helped lead the way for over 3,900 yards on the ground and had 12 pancake blocks.
Offensive lineman: Grant Wise, Jr., Pace (6A)
The 6-foot-4, 312-pound lineman anchored an Eagles' offensive line unit that paved the way for over 3,700 yards of offense. Wise proved himself as one of the state's top offensive linemen.
Offensive lineman: Logan Husband, Sr., St. Thomas Aquinas (5A)
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound center helped set the tone on the Raiders' offensive line that pushed people around all season long. Husband boasts a 3.9 grade point averaged and led the way for an Aquinas' ground attack that compiled nearly 6,000 yards of offense.
Offensive lineman: Dylan Frechette, Sr., Cardinal Newman (1A)
The Illinois signee anchored the Cardinal Newman offensive line this past season for the Crusaders. Frechette led the way for an offense that compiled nearly 4,000 yards and reached the Class 1A state semifinals.
Offensive lineman: Max Buchanan, Sr., Sanford Seminole (7A)
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Miami (FL) signee led the way up front for a Noles' offense that compiled over 3,500 yards and 40 total touchdowns.
Athlete: Amari Clemons, Jr., Marianna (2A)
Clemons was a scoring machine for Marianna this past season whether he was running the ball or catching it. The dynamic junior ran the rock 153 times for 1,880 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. Clemons also caught 14 passes for 247 yards and three scores.
Hybrid: Jason McDaniel, Sr., Madison County (Rural)
Whether McDaniel was running downhill at defenders or flipping to defense to tackle opposing runners himself, he was a two-way force for the the Cowboys. McDaniel rushed for 842 yards on 101 carries and scored 13 touchdowns. Defensively, the senior made 43 tackles, five for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Hybrid: Jeff Jones, Sr., St. Petersburg (4A)
When you carry the offense the way Jones has done the last two years at St. Petersburg, you definitely belong in this category of hybrid. The Green Devils' senior quarterback had to do a lot on the offensive end, rushing for 1,786 yards on 141 carries, scoring 26 touchdowns. Added 897 yards passing on 56 completions and threw five touchdowns.
Placekicker: Brunno Reus, Sr., Venice (7A)
The Florida State signee proved to being a weapon anytime the Indians got to the opposing side of the field. Reus was solid on PAT's (91-of-93) and was nearly automatic on field goals going 9-of-14 and hit a long of 53 yards. Reus set a state record for points in a season with 119.
ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive lineman: Asharri Charles, Jr., Venice (7A)
Charles truly made his presence known week in and week out for the Class 7A state champion Indians. The junior finished with 107 tackles, 15.5 for loss, 13.5 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Defensive lineman: Myron Charles, Sr., Port Charlotte (4A)
The Texas signee played at a high level for the Class 4A region finalist Pirates, with Charles tallying 41 tackles, eight for loss and 3.5 sacks while being the focus point of constant double teams by opponents.
Defensive lineman: Xavier Reid, Jr., West Boca Raton (6A)
The Bulls' junior defensive lineman caused havoc on the line of scrimmage. The defensive stalwart nabbed nine sacks and 104 tackles, 37 for a loss and seven sacks on West Boca Raton's 6A state championship team.
Defensive lineman: Jarquez Carter, Sr., Newberry (2A)
The Ohio state signee this past 2024 campaign for the Panthers had 17 sacks along with 84 tackles, 48 for loss, four pass deflections and four forced fumbles.
Defensive lineman: Javion Hilson, Sr., Cocoa (2A)
The Tigers' defensive end always caused havoc on the line of scrimmage. The Missouri signee nabbed 18 sacks, 88 tackles, 29 for a loss, three forced fumbles and blocked two punts.
Linebacker: Michael McClenton, Jr., Ocoee (7A)
The Knights' linebacker had himself another stellar season in his junior campaign. McClenton racked up 219 tackles, 46 for loss, 19 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Linebacker: Dylan Bennett, Jr., Plantation American Heritage (4A)
The Patriots' linebacker led the way in the front seven and totaled 137 tackles, 24 went for a loss, nine sacks and picked off two passes. Bennett was the heart of American Heritage's defense as they went on to win the 4A state title.
Linebacker: Maddox Hayles, Sr., Niceville (5A)
The hard hitting middle linebacker notched 151 tackles, 23 went for a loss, 4.5 sacks and recovered a fumble. Hayles played a major role on a Eagles' team that reached the Class 5A state semifinals.
Linebacker: Landon Marsters, Sr., Venice (4S)
The amount of tackles that Seed was in on is hard to ignore. Marsters had a solid senior campaign for Class 7A state champion Indians, racking up 178 tackles, 12 that went for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
Defensive back: Rashad Johnson, Sr., South Sumter (3A)
The Texas A&M signee intercepted five passes, broke up three more, forced a fumble and made 63 tackles, eight went for a loss for the Raiders.
Defensive back: Chris Ewald, Sr., Chaminade-Madonna (1A)
Ewald was one of the top lockdown players in the state and his statistics proved so over the course of the season. The senior totaled 47 tackles and broke up 17 passes. Not many passers went to throw in Ewald's way in 2024 if they could avoid it.
Defensive back: Jerrard Smith, Sr., Miami Norland (4A)
When it came to stout cover corners, Smith did an exceptional job week in and week out for the Vikings. The senior finished 2024 racking up 42 tackles and intercepting eight passes.
Defensive back: Andre Ferdinand, Jr., Naples (4A)
The Golden Eagles' defensive back was terrific on the back end for the Class 4A state semifinalists. Ferdinand intercepted six passes along with batting away nine others and also made 35 tackles.
Athlete: Derrek Cooper, Jr., Chaminade-Madonna (1A)
The two-way athlete was a do-it-all for the Class 1A champion Lions. On the ground, Cooper rushed for over 900 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. On defense, the junior made 46 tackles and 10 went for a loss.
Hybrid: Jon Bocchino, Sr., Niceville (5A)
Bocchino was another key piece to Niceville's defense in the linebacking corps, but also was the Eagles' battering ram on the goal line when they needed touchdowns. The senior tallied 87 tackles, 11 for loss, four pass deflections and four forced fumbles. On offense, Bocchino rushed for 240 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
Hybrid: DJ Pickett, Sr., Zephyrhills (4A)
The LSU signee had to carry the load on both sides of the ball once again for the Bulldogs and was impressive in doing so. Pickett finished the season picking off five passes and also added over 800 yards receiving on offense.
Specialist: Kaneilius Purdy, So., Lake Wales (4A)
If you haven't seen the sophomore play, you probably should sometime in 2025. Purdy was pretty good for the Highlanders in the return game, totaling over 200 yards. On offense accounted for 767 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Punter: Owen Tomlinson, Sr., Parrish Community (6A)
Dylan Clark knew whenever he had to punt, the Bulls had a weapon in Clark. The senior punter averaged 41 yards per punt on 35 attempts and landed 14 inside of opponent's 20-yard line.
ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Noah Grubbs, Jr., Lake Mary (7A)
Running back: Girard Pringle, Sr., Armwood (6A)
Running back: Kemarrion Battles, Sr., Gadsden County (2A)
Running back: Jaquail Smith, Sr., Jones (4A)
Running back: Connor Mathews, Sr., Niceville (5A)
Wide receiver: Isaiah Mizell, Sr., Boone (7A)
Wide receiver: Dallas Wilson, Sr., Tampa Bay Tech (5A)
Wide receiver: Calvin Russell, Jr., Miami Northwestern (3A)
Wide receiver: Terrell Brant, Sr., Zarephath Academy (Ind.)
Offensive lineman: Al Oliver, Sr., Venice (7A)
Offensive lineman: Da'Ron Parks, Jr., Cardinal Mooney (2A)
Offensive lineman: Matias Garcia, Sr., St. Thomas Aquinas (5A)
Offensive lineman: Gavin Blanchard, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch (6A)
Offensive lineman: Canon Pickett, Jr., Tampa Bay Tech (5A)
Athlete: Jershaun Newton, Sr., Clearwater Central Catholic (1A)
Hybrid: Koby Howard, Sr., Chaminade-Madonna (1A)
Hybrid: Shanard Clower, Sr., Lakeland (5A)
Kicker: Nicholas Romero, Sr., St. Thomas Aquinas (5A)
ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive lineman: Darryl Desir, Sr., Miami Norland (4A)
Defensive lineman: Mandrell Desir, Sr., Miami Norland (4A)
Defensive lineman: Elijah Golden, Jr., Cardinal Mooney (2A)
Defensive lineman: Trevor Sommers, Sr., St. Thomas Aquinas (5A)
Defensive lineman: Lewon Lurry Jr., Sr., Miami Northwestern (3A)
Linebacker: Ezekiel Marcelin, Sr., Miami Central (3A)
Linebacker: Izayia Williams, Jr., Tavares (3A)
Linebacker: Josiah Broxton, Sr., FSU High (2A)
Linebacker: Ben Zarkiewicz, Sr., Venice (7A)
Defensive back: Juan Berchal, Sr., Sanford Seminole (7A)
Defensive back: Dominick Kelly, Jr., IMG Academy (Ind.)
Defensive back: CJ Ennis, Sr., Bolles (2M)
Defensive back: Kelly Sejour Jr., Sr., Chaminade-Madonna (1A)
Athlete: Waltez Clark, Sr., Plant (6A)
Hybrid: Ladarian Clardy, Sr., Escambia (4A)
Hybrid: Tarvos Alford, Sr., Vero Beach (7A)
Punter: Vaughn Lennon, Sr., Fort Myers (5A)
Specialist: Carson Friedman, Sr., Lake Mary (7A)
