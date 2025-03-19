Ducks offer IMG Academy 4-star 2026 OL: 'Make your dream into a reality'
It's been a busy week for the Oregon Ducks as they have extended offers and hosted many recruits over the last week or so.
The 2026 recruiting class is one that is filled with plenty of great prospects and the Ducks went ahead and offered a 4-star offensive lineman that calls Oregon his dream school.
On Tuesday, the Ducks offered 2026 4-star G'nivre Carr, a 6-foot-4, 336-pound offensive lineman out of Ocala, Florida. Carr plays for IMG Academy's national team and according to 247Sports, also has heavy interest coming from Florida and South Carolina, respectively.
"Make your dream into a reality," Carr said regarding the offer from his dream school, the Oregon Ducks.
The list of offers is long and are coming far and wide for Carr as the 2026 prospect figures to be a guard at the collegiate level.
Among the schools chasing after Carr's services as well are Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and Washington.
