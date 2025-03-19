High School

Ducks offer IMG Academy 4-star 2026 OL: 'Make your dream into a reality'

G'nivre Carr, a 6-foot-4, 336-pound offensive lineman, also has offers from Florida and South Carolina

Andy Villamarzo

IMG Academy 2026 OL G'nivre Carr received an offer from his dream school, Oregon, recently
IMG Academy 2026 OL G'nivre Carr received an offer from his dream school, Oregon, recently / IMG Academy

It's been a busy week for the Oregon Ducks as they have extended offers and hosted many recruits over the last week or so.

The 2026 recruiting class is one that is filled with plenty of great prospects and the Ducks went ahead and offered a 4-star offensive lineman that calls Oregon his dream school.

On Tuesday, the Ducks offered 2026 4-star G'nivre Carr, a 6-foot-4, 336-pound offensive lineman out of Ocala, Florida. Carr plays for IMG Academy's national team and according to 247Sports, also has heavy interest coming from Florida and South Carolina, respectively.

"Make your dream into a reality," Carr said regarding the offer from his dream school, the Oregon Ducks.

The list of offers is long and are coming far and wide for Carr as the 2026 prospect figures to be a guard at the collegiate level.

Among the schools chasing after Carr's services as well are Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and Washington.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida