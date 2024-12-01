Early Signing Day Predictions for The Top Uncommitted Players in The Class of 2025
The race for the top 2025 college football recruiting class is heating up as National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday, Dec. 4. With powerhouse programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, and LSU vying for the top spot, the decisions of the nation’s top uncommitted players could tip the scales. Eight elite prospects remain undecided, including 5-star talents Justus Terry and Michael Terry III, whose commitments could determine not only the day’s winners but the future trajectory of their chosen programs. As recruiting evolves, high school football seniors continue to play a pivotal role in shaping college football’s landscape.
Recruiting out of the high school ranks may not be what it once was, even back to just a few years ago, but the 134 FBS programs still have rosters to fill bringing intrigue. As the recruiting landscape changes, the one constant remains, there are thousands of high school seniors that will matriculate to the collegiate level helping post wins on the big board. The race for the yearly top recruiting class is tight at the top, which players might be able to move the needle for the national bragging rights?
Hard to find fault with the recruiting success the top nine programs have turned in thus far with Georgia (5), Alabama (4), Ohio State (3), Texas (4), Auburn (1), LSU (2), Tennessee (1), Oregon (3), and Michigan (2) each having one five-star commit. Just outside the top nine mix, Oklahoma (1), USC (2), Florida (1), Ole Miss (1), and Missouri (1) also have five-stars set to come to campus.
When the ink dries on the signed National Letters of Intent come Wednesday, Dec. 4, will Georgia retain their perch atop the college football 2025 rankings or will Alabama, Oho State, Texas, Auburn, or LSU push ahead?
Of the top 150 players in the 2025 recruiting class just eight are left uncommitted. Where each player goes could not only decide who wins the day but the future success of individual programs.
THE UNCOMMITTED
5-Star DL Justus Terry – Manchester (Manchester, GA)
Hard to predict Terry goes anywhere but to Georgia for college, especially considering all the success head coach Kirby Smart has had in Athens of late. But the former USC verbal has been making the rounds this fall with trips to Texas and Auburn.
Prediction: Georgia
5-Star ATH Michael Terry III – Alamo Heights (San Antonio, TX)
If there is anyone who has truly kept fans guessing on which way he’s leaning it is Terry. Back in July Terry posted a top four listing Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, and Texas A&M. A recruiting advantage previously had by the Aggies against in-state rival Texas is gone now that the Longhorns are in the SEC. Whoever lands Terry is getting a true difference maker on the field.
Prediction: Texas
4-Star DL Isaiah Campbell – Southern (Durham, NC)
Another top prospect caught in between staying home or going to a program on firmer footing… that is Isaiah Campbell’s dilemma. In late January, Clemson gained Campbell’s commitment. In mid-September, Campbell got back on the open market sharing in November his top two teams are North Carolina and Tennessee.
Prediction: Tennessee
4-Star DE Jahkeem Stewart – Edna Karr (New Orleans, LA)
Certainly deserving of five-star consideration, Stewart is a monster in the trenches making this recruiting war all the more interesting. The in-state Tigers need him, for more than one reason, but Oregon, Ohio State, and USC are doing their part to win Stewart over. LSU hosted Stewart on Saturday for the showdown against Oklahoma. The Tigers got that last wanted visit that all programs desire before a recruit makes their final decision.
Prediction: LSU
4-Star WDE Javion Hilson – Cocoa (Cocoa, FL)
Florida State’s loss on Sept. 8 will be a big gain for another lucky program… but which one? What Hilson may do has even the loudest of predictors keeping quiet. Florida, Texas, Michigan, Missouri, and Syracuse are making a play. Could FSU get back into the mix? Has the Gators’ three-game winning streak to turn the season around impressed enough?
Prediction: Texas
4-Star LB Madden Faraimo – Jserra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano)
Washington, Texas, and Notre Dame have hosted Faraimo on official visits, but USC has had the four-star backer on campus numerous times. Beyond the paid for trip, the Fighting Irish have welcomed Faraimo to campus a handful of times. Unless some last-minute pitch pivots Faraimo to the Trojans, Notre Dame appears to have another elite talent coming to their 2025 recruiting class.
Prediction: Notre Dame
4-Star WDE LaJesse Harrold – Gaither (Tampa, FL)
LSU got bad news leaving the month of November with Harrold opting to look elsewhere. Harrold has previously looked into Illinois, UCF, and Texas A&M but the winner here appears to be the Seminoles. Harrold decommitted from LSU then took an official to FSU for the Florida game.
Prediction: FSU
*Source: 247Sports rankings