Edgewater vs. NFL Academy football: How to watch & get live scoring updates
A Central Florida-based team will be making their way across the pond to face the NFL Academy in a preseason contest.
The NFL Academy’s X, formerly known as Twitter, account, the London-based all-star team will be facing Edgewater of Orlando, Florida at Loughborough University on Thursday evening and announced a link to watch the game.
Edgewater's Fightin' Eagles will play the exhibition before heading back to the states and kicking off the regular season on Aug. 23 when they travel to Wekiva.
Down below is the YouTube link to watch Thursday's game between the two programs.
Click here to watch Edgewater vs. NFL Academy live on YouTube.
HOW TO WATCH
What: The Edgewater Fightin' Eagles battle the NFL Academy in a preseason matchup
When: 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 15
Where: Loughborough University | Leicestershire, England
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on YouTube.
Live score updates:
More coverage: SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Florida high school football, including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
It’s the second such game against a school from Florida, as the NFL Academy and Nike announced back in the spring that the team will play Nov. 8 in Munich, Germany against an All-Star team as part of the NFL’s expansion to grow American football.
Last season, NFL Academy’s all-star team faced IMG Academy’s White team, with the former picking up a 31-14 victory. The win was the first for the London-based academy against a team from the United States. Now the NFL Academy will look to notch win No. 2 when they take on Edgewater.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl