Evans topples Central Florida’s No. 1-ranked team in “Soul Bowl”
Don’t look now, but Central Florida has a new budding high school football power.
The area produced its first big upset of the 2025 season on Saturday afternoon when Evans stunned host Jones, 28-25, in a longtime rivalry known as the “Soul Bowl.” The Tigers (2-1) came into the game ranked No. 1 in Central Florida and No. 4 in the state by High School on SI. But that ranking didn’t stop the Trojans from pulling the shocker.
Per a story in The Orlando Sentinel, Evans (2-1) used two big plays in the fourth quarter to rally from a 17-14 deficit and then held on for the win.
Senior running back Li’Darious Pryor (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), one of the most powerful runners in the area, jumpstarted the Trojans with a dramatic 40-yard TD run to push his team ahead, 21-17, with 5 minutes, 5 seconds remaining.
After Jones drove to the Evans’ 9-yard line, senior quarterback Dereon Coleman, a Miami commit, lost a fumble under heavy pressure and senior linebacker Jiah Walls scooped the ball up and ran 89 yards the other way for a TD. That proved to be the winning touchdown for the Trojans, who beat Jones for the first time since an 18-6 victory on Oct. 3, 2009.
Jones on Friday, Sept. 12, visits unbeaten Edgewater (3-0), which is averaging a whopping 51 points per game and ranked No. 3 in Central Florida.
Evans, which is expected to be ranked in this week’s Central Florida Top 10, has won two straight after falling to West Orange, 28-18, on Aug. 22. The Trojans host Poinciana (1-2) on Sept. 12.
