FHSAA Boys Basketball Rural State Championship: Live updates
Crossroad Academy (17-9) vs. Hawthorne (19-3)
Hawthorne reached the state title game by beating Graceville 69-44.
Crossroad Academy knocked off Fort White 46-37 in the other semifinal.
1
2
3
4
Final
Crossroad
5
Hawthorne
12
Hawthorne enters the state title game riding a three-game winning streak having last lost to Williston on Feb. 7.
Crossroad enters riding a six-game winning streak having last lost to Marianna 61-49 on Jan. 29.
FIRST QUARTER
Hawthorne takes an early 12-5 first quarter lead.
SECOND QUARTER
Hawthorne’s Chasion Wilson led all scorers with eight points in the first quarter.
He also hauled down three rebounds and made three steals.
Crossroads was led by Jabari Boahen with three points dished out an assist.
Hawthorne pushes its lead to 10 points with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter, 19-9.
