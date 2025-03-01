High School

FHSAA Boys Basketball Rural State Championship: Live updates

Crossroad Academy (Quincy) vs. Hawthorne

Bill Kemp

Crossroad Academy and Hawthorne square off in the first quarter of the FHSAA Rural Boys Classification state championship game on Friday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
Crossroad Academy and Hawthorne square off in the first quarter of the FHSAA Rural Boys Classification state championship game on Friday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. / Bill Kemp

Crossroad Academy (17-9)  vs. Hawthorne (19-3)

Hawthorne reached the state title game by beating Graceville 69-44.

Crossroad Academy knocked off Fort White 46-37 in the other semifinal.

Crossroad

5

Hawthorne

12

Hawthorne enters the state title game riding a three-game winning streak having last lost to Williston on Feb. 7. 

Crossroad enters riding a six-game winning streak having last lost to Marianna 61-49 on Jan. 29. 

FIRST QUARTER

Hawthorne takes an early 12-5 first quarter lead.

SECOND QUARTER

Hawthorne’s Chasion Wilson led all scorers with eight points in the first quarter.

He also hauled down three rebounds and made three steals.

Crossroads was led by Jabari Boahen with three points dished out an assist.

Hawthorne pushes its lead to 10 points with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter, 19-9.

Bill Kemp
