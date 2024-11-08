FHSAA high school football bracket reveal: Live updates
The highly anticipated wait to find out who exactly will be in the 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football playoffs is over.
The announcements for who will be making the postseason had been pushed back due to Hurricane Helene and Milton impacting numerous games all over the state, with the FHSAA having granted an extra week to complete all district mandated contests.
Those games were completed last night and now the FHSAA will have the big reveal. Join us here at High School On SI for live updates starting at 6 p.m. for anything and everything pertaining to the bracket reveal.
(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)
Class 7A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Class 6A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Class 5A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Class 4A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Class 3A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Class 2A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Class 1A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Rural A & B
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl