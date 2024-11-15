Final 2024 Top 25 Florida girls volleyball state rankings
Winter Park, Tampa Plant and Tallahassee Chiles were among Florida’s top high school volleyball teams entering the 2024 playoffs. Fittingly, they finished in the top three after serving up some impressive final performances.
In a rematch of last year’s Class 7A state championship final, Winter Park (28-1) avenged last year’s loss to Plant (22-2) with a hard-fought, five-set win. In winning their fifth state title, the Wildcats finished the season as the No. 1 team in the final SBLive Florida High School Girls Volleyball rankings.
Plant, a traditional power on the Gulf Coast, lost its only two matches to Winter Park and finished No. 3. The Panthers have won a staggering 12 state championships – fourth most in state history.
“This match was pretty special for several reasons,” said Winter Park coach Stephanie Gibson. “Plant is such an incredible team. It was a fun match that presented many challenges. We had matchup issues that forced us to employ multiple defensive schemes depending on the rotation.
“I love that (setter) Tyler Peluso was able to run a balanced offense that was less predictable,” Gibson said. “Our girls have found themselves in multiple five-set matches throughout the season, and they all helped us gain valuable experience that was needed in the match.
“I am so incredibly proud of this group because of their grit and resolve that we have seen all year, but was exceptional in this epic championship match,” Gibson said.
In Class 5A, No. 2 Chiles (25-1) capped a glorious season with a victory against Miami Lourdes in the state championship match. The Timberwolves finished the year on a 22-match win streak.
There were two repeat state champs: No. 10 Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 6A) and No. 5 Naples Seacrest Country Day (Class 1A), the latter which won the Class 2A title last year.
Find the complete breakdown of the final SBLive Florida volleyball poll below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com.
FINAL 2024 TOP 25 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS
1. Winter Park (28-1)
Last ranking: 1
A year after finishing as Class 7A state runner-up to Plant, the Wildcats turned the tables on the Gulf Coast power in their rematch. Winter Park rallied to beat the Panthers, 18-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 16-14. Leading the Wildcats in the final were Tyler Peluso, 56 assists; Isa Umpierre, 18 kills; Sophia Stallworth and Amelia Mancino, 15 kills each; Isabel Incinelli, 10 kills and three blocks; Amber McClain, seven kills; Paige Lehman, 21 digs; Jordyn Lehman, nine digs; and Isabel Bertelsen, seven digs.
2. Chiles (Tallahassee) (25-1)
Last ranking: 3
The Timberwolves, who last year advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals, went the distance this season, albeit in a different classification. Chiles finished with a 22-match win streak, beating Miami Lourdes for the Class 5A state championship. Leading the way were senior outside hitter Kate Stewart, junior outside hitter Lindsay Smith, sophomore middle blocker Loganne Abernathy, senior Libero Holly Sanders, and junior setter Natalie Gibson.
3. Plant High School (Tampa) (22-2)
Last ranking: 2
The 2023 Class 7A state champs met their match in Winter Park, falling twice to the Wildcats, including in the 2024 Class 7A state title match. The Panthers this season received stellar play from senior outside hitter Maggie Dostic, senior middle hitter Kaylee Peper, sophomore Libero Ella Horvick, and sophomore setter Sophia Dostic.
4. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (23-5)
Last ranking: 15
The Highlanders marched to their seventh state championship, beating another longtime state power, Tampa Berkeley Prep, in the Class 3A state final, 3-1. Leading LHP in the title match were senior outside hitter Elena Maynulet, 19 kills; senior outside hitter Kierstin Bevelle, 14 kills and 21 digs; sophomore middle blocker Alex Kennedy, six blocks; senior Libero Jannelize Perez, 23 digs; and senior setter/outside hitter Kayden Green, 24 assists.
5. Seacrest Country Day (Naples) (20-5)
Last ranking: 20
The Class 2A state champ in 2023, the Stingrays dropped a class this season and went the distance again. Seacrest Country Day knocked off one of the best teams in the Florida, Boca Raton Christian, in the Class 1A final, 3-1. The Stingrays won their final 13 matches. Leading Seacrest in the title match were senior outside hitter Samantha Soderlund, 24 kills; junior opposite Adriana Garcia, 21 kills; senior Libero Alexa Haley, 37 digs; and senior setter Milena Lopez, 54 assists.
6. Boca Raton Christian (23-4)
Last ranking: 8
The Class 2A state runner-up in 2023, the Blazers raced all the way to the Class 1A title match this year before falling to Seacrest Country Day. Boca Raton Christian beat some heavy hitters this season, including Class 2A state champ Westminster Christian twice, Boca Raton, and Class 5A state runner-up Lourdes Academy. Leading the way were senior outside hitters Tekoa Barnes and Grace Vanzwieten, senior Libero Gabby Irizarry, freshman outside hitter Natalia Marciante, and sophomore setter Caitlin Crino,
7. Westminster Christian (Miami) (22-5)
Last week: 17
The Warriors were Class 3A state runner-up in 2023 but went a step further this year in winning the Class 2A state championship. They overcame a sluggish 4-4 start by winning 18 of their last 19 matches, including the last nine in a row. Westminster Christian downed Ocala Trinity Catholic, 3-1, in the state final. The Warriors were led by 6-3 junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles, Georgia commit; senior Libero Zoey Matias, Missouri commit; and junior Chloe Garcia.
8. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) (26-5)
Last ranking: 10
The 16-time state champ Buccaneers came close to another title but came up one match short, losing to Lake Highland Prep in the Class 3A final. Top players for BP this season were senior outside hitter Hannah Hankerson, sophomore middle hitter Maya Gray, senior Libero Lily Hayes, senior setter Izzy Mogridge, and freshman defensive specialist Caroline Hayes. Mogridge is committed to Oregon, and Lily Hayes, Florida.
9. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) (21-4)
Last ranking: 6
The Celtics powered to the Class 2A state championship match before falling to Westminster Christian. They beat some strong teams this year, including Class 3A state semifinalist Miami Gulliver Prep, Class 7A state semifinalist Kissimmee Osceola and Class 4A state champ Bishop Moore. Leading the way were junior opposite Maddie Hewitson, sophomore middle blocker Addyson Avery, senior middle blocker Riley Murray, sophomore Libero Lyla Huggins, and sophomore setter Maggie O’farrell.
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) (22-7)
Last ranking: Not ranked
The Raiders repeated as Class 6A state champ, beating Gulf Breeze, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14. STA won its final 12 matches. Leading the Raiders in the final were senior setter Mikayla Porter, 20 kills and 23 assists; senior outside hitter Zori Brown, 14 kills, 23 digs, and five blocks; junior setter Sydney Guerrier, five blocks; senior outside hitter Tameary Wardlaw, 27 digs; and senior setter Malia Brooks, 25 assists.
11. Gulf Breeze (30-2)
Last ranking: 5
The Panhandle power smashed its way to the Class 6A state title match before losing to St. Thomas Aquinas. The Dolphins raced to a 16-0 start before losing to Chiles, 3-1. They actually split matches with the Timberwolves this season. Leading the team were senior outside hitter Bella Satterwhite, senior middle hitter Lexi Pannunzio, senior Libero Sarah Frazee, and junior setter Allie Hepworth.
12. Osceola (Kissimmee) (24-5)
Last ranking: 11
The Kowboys ranked among the state’s finest all season, galloping all the way to the Class 7A state semifinals before losing to fellow Central Florida power Winter Park. They recorded some big wins against St. Thomas Aquinas, DeLand, Bishop Moore and Hagerty this season. Leading the way were junior outside hitter Cate Palmi, 6-foot-4 sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Sippio, junior Libero/defensive specialist Dari Bravo, and senior setter/right-side hitter Andrea Rodriguez.
13. DeLand (25-3)
Last ranking: 12
The Bulldogs mauled most of their opponents on the way to a Class 7A regional finals berth. It took a powerful Winter Park team to finally stop them. Along the way, they put together winning streaks of nine and 16 matches. Leading the Dawgs this year were senior setter Alison Bierwagen, senior outside hitter Erynn Gotsch, junior Libero Taylor Fonseca, and junior setter Victoria Stolzfus.
14. Lake Brantley (20-6)
Last ranking: N/A
The Patriots marched to the Class 7A regional semifinals before falling to DeLand. They beat some strong teams along the way, including Westminster Christian, St. Thomas Aquinas and Sarasota Cardinal Mooney. Leading the Pats this year were senior outside hitter Amina N’diaye, junior middle blocker London Adkins, junior defensive specialist Ryan Jomo, and sophomore setter Andie Bowron.
15. Oviedo (22-6)
Last ranking: 13
The traditionally tough Lions roared to the Class 6A regional finals before giving Gulf Breeze a battle in a 3-2 loss. Playing one of the toughest schedules in Florida, they beat Sunlake, Clearwater Central Catholic, Lake Highland Prep and Bishop Moore this year. Leading Oviedo were senior middle hitter Rylee Yarborough, junior middle hitter Jordin Ndiaye, junior Libero Avery Stephens, and senior setter Olivia Klimis.
16. Bishop Moore (Orlando) (24-7)
Last ranking: N/A
A tough early schedule got the Hornets plenty stingy by season’s end and they went on to win the Class 4A state title, ousting Miami Mater Lakes Academy, 3-2. They won their final eight matches. In the final match, Bishop Moore’s senior outside hitter Leah McDonald had 33 kills and 22 digs; senior outside hitter Anika Groom, 18 kills and 21 digs; junior middle blocker Victoria Roth, four blocks; junior Libero Olivia Heekin, 30 digs; and junior setter Camila Valenzuela, 50 assists.
17. First Baptist Academy (Naples) (23-5)
Last ranking: 14
The Lions raced to the Class 2A state semifinals before finally losing to Westminster Christian, 3-1. They recorded some big wins this year, beating Seacrest Country Day and Fort Myers Canterbury twice. Leading the way were senior outside hitter Zara Stewart, junior middle hitter Maddie Johnessee, freshman Libero Jade Rau, and sophomore setter Laila Stewart.
18. Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) (22-5)
Last ranking: 9
The Cougars rumbled to the Class 3A regional finals before losing to Berkeley Prep in a rematch. They beat some strong teams this year, including Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, Clearwater Calvary Christian twice, and Bishop Moore. Leading the way were senior outside hitter Izzy Russell, senior middle hitters Zoe Kirby and Riley Greene, senior Libero Katie Powers, and junior setter Layla Larrick.
19. Gulliver Prep (Miami) (18-8)
Last ranking: Not ranked
The Raiders got red-hot the second half of the season, winning 16 of their final 19 matches. They marched all the way to the Class 3A state semifinals before falling to Lake Highland Prep, 3-0. Leading the way were sophomore outside hitters Kate Welty and Brianna Napoles, senior middle hitter Micaela Navarro, sophomore Libero Mia Lavalle, and eighth-grader defensive specialist Kylie Landsom.
20. King’s Academy (West Palm Beach) (18-6)
Last ranking: Not ranked
The Lions roared to the Class 3A regional semifinals before falling to longtime power Berkeley Prep. They had a solid season, beating Seacrest Country Day, McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.), Jupiter High, Jupiter Christian, and Boca Raton. Leading King’s were senior outside hitter Kelly Kinney, senior middle hitter Kiersten Henley, sophomore outside hitter Miranda Knoll, and junior setter Hunter Saltalamacchia.
21. Beachside (St. Johns) (19-4)
Last ranking: 19
The Barracudas flashed to the Class 5A regional finals before losing to eventual state champ Chiles. Leading the way were junior outside hitter Adriana Jeanpierre, sophomore setter Mollie VanDeusen, junior middle blocker Anni Ament, sophomore Libero Isabella Taveras, and junior setter Erica Duffy.
22. Middleburg (22-5)
Last ranking: 7
The 2023 Class 5A state champ Broncos galloped to the regional semifinals this year before falling to Beachside, 3-1. Middleburg was led by senior outside hitter Brooke Forkum, sophomore middle hitter Maysie Bader, senior Libero Morgan Padgett, and senior setter Olivia Callipo.
23. Cypress Bay (Weston) (20-1)
Last ranking: 4
The Class 7A, District 15 champions had a stellar season, advancing all the way to the regional finals before falling to Boca Raton, 3-2, in a barnburner. Leading the Lightning were junior outside hitter Sophia Guzman, senior middle blocker Maria Martinez, senior Libero Lara Demoraes, and junior setter Erin Huang.
24. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) (23-7)
Last ranking: N/A
The Crusaders advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals before bowing to Mater Lakes Academy, 3-0. Leading the way were senior middle hitter Olivia Ryno, freshman middle hitter Chelsea Akakatang, junior Libero Alexis Sowers, and senior setter Caroline Snyder.
25. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (21-8)
Last ranking: 23
The Warriors endured one of the toughest schedules in the state, marching all the way to the Class 3A regional semifinals before falling to Cardinal Mooney. They beat some strong teams, including Tampa Carrollwood Day, Clearwater Central Catholic and First Baptist Academy of Naples. Leading the way were junior outside hitter Peyton Slone, senior middle hitter Connore Siler-nixon, senior Libero Addie Davis, and sophomore setter Noelle Sarigumba.
Honorable Mention: Orangewood Christian School (Maitland), Carrollwood Day School (Tampa), Lourdes Academy (Miami), Clearwater Central Catholic, Sunlake (Land O’Lakes), Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer, Port Charlotte, Innovation (Orlando), Mater Lakes Academy (Miami), Lemon Bay (Englewood), St. John Lutheran (Ocala), Brevard Heat (Palm Bay), Jupiter High, Merritt Island, Niceville, Northside Christian (St. Petersburg), Boca Raton High School, The Rock (Gainesville), Navarre, Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale), Oak Hall (Gainesville), Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa), The Rock (Gainesville), Divine Savior Academy (Doral), Jupiter Christian, Florida State University High School (Tallahassee), Mandarin (Jacksonville), Canterbury (Fort Myers), Indian Rocks Christian (Largo), Ponte Vedra, Santa Fe (Alachua), Olympia (Orlando), Vero Beach, Branford, Riviera Prep (Miami), Liberty County.