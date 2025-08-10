High School on SI Top 25 Girls High School Volleyball Preseason National Rankings
California annually produces some of the best high school volleyball talent in the nation and that tradition should continue in 2025.
Five teams from The Golden State open in the top 25 of the High School on SI national volleyball rankings, with Cathedral Catholic leading the way at No. 1.
Cathedral Catholic last fall beat Archbishop Mitty for the CIF State Open Division Championship, their seventh overall title. The CIF State Open Division is among the toughest in the country.
Joining Cathedral Catholic in the top 25 are fellow California teams Mater Dei (No. 5), Sierra Canyon (No. 8), Marymount (No. 19), and Redondo Union (No. 22).
Texas also has five schools in the preseason poll, with defending national champion Byron Scott at No. 2. The Bobcats, however, lost 10 seniors and face a big rebuilding job despite coming in with a 36-match winning streak and capturing the UIL Class 6A, Division II title last fall.
Twelve states in all are represented in this year’s preseason poll, with Illinois (three), Georgia (two), Arizona (two) and Michigan (two) also having multiple selections.
The High School on SI national high school volleyball rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the preseason High School on SI Power 25 below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (35-3 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 4
California power Cathedral Catholic figures to be hard to stop this fall with the likes of senior right-side hitter/outside hitter Sophia Johnson, 6-2 middle blocker and Colorado commit Kensley Hennessy, and 6-4 senior middle blocker Allison Dzieciuch returning to the lineup. The Dons last fall beat Archbishop Mitty for the CIF State Open Division Championship, their seventh overall title. Cathedral Catholic takes on Sierra Canyon on Sept. 13.
2. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (40-1 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 1
The Bobcats lost 10 seniors from last year’s UIL Class 6A, Division II state championship team, but return some outstanding talent in senior outside hitter Kylie Kleckner, 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Ashlyn Seay, junior setter Sophee Peterson, and junior defensive specialist/Libero Kaitlan Francis. Byron Nelson opens the season against Flower Mound on Aug. 11.
3. Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.) (35-0 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 3
The state of Indiana has been red-hot the past two seasons, with Hamilton Southeastern finishing unbeaten in 2023 and ranked No. 1 in the nation by High School on SI, and then Roncalli going 35-0 and finishing third in the country last year. Roncalli last fall won the Class 3A state title for its fourth championship all-time. Senior Lydia Stahley, a 6-1 outside hitter/defensive specialist and Missouri commit, and senior Libero/defensive specialist Reagan Turk, a West Virginia commit, are among the key returnees for Roncalli, which plays Franklin Central on Aug. 16.
4. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (37-2 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 2
The Lions won their third straight TAPPS Class 6A state title last year, but will need to replace 2024-25 Gatorade Texas Volleyball Player of the Year Macaria Spears, an outside hitter who signed with Texas. PCS returns exceptional junior setter Anya Baklenko. PCS opens against Wylie East on Aug. 11, and competes in the Battle of the Rock Tournament on Aug. 14-16.
5. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (37-5 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 7
Last year’s CIF-Southern Section Division I champion is aiming for another big season after returning a host of star players, including senior outside hitter Layli Ostovar, junior outside hitter Westley Matavao, junior middle hitter Emma Kingston, and senior setter Sam Capinpin. The Monarchs open the season against San Clemente on Aug. 12.
6. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (47-1 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 6
The Dashers last fall won their third straight Division I title, beating Hamilton, 3-1. They lost star outside hitter Madison Quest, a two-time Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, to the University of Wisconsin, and outside hitter/defensive specialist Olivia Durst to the University of Miami, but return some big-time players in senior middle hitters Maddie Brown, a First Team All-State selection, and Alyiana McMahon.
7. Alpharetta (Georgia) (36-0 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 5
The Raiders last year beat North Cobb to repeat as Class 6A state champion and finish unbeaten. The North Georgia power returns Tulane commit Kailey Leonard, a senior Libero/defensive specialist, but lost a lot of seniors. Alpharetta was scheduled to open the season at Etowah on Aug. 8.
8. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (33-6 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 8
The Trailblazers last year surged to the CIF-Southern Region Open Division semifinals before falling to Mater Dei. Key returnees are junior outside hitter Hanna McGinest, junior opposite/outside hitter/middle blocker Eva Jeffries, and junior setter Olive Shum. Sierra Canyon is slated to compete in the prestigious Ann Kang Invitational on Aug. 14.
9. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (32-4 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 16
The Gators last year won the AIA Class 6A state title, beating Corona del Sol, 3-1. The Arizona power is loaded again, returning junior outside hitter Tessa Larkin, a Minnesota commit; senior Libero/defensive specialist Mattea Saunders, a Wake Forest commit; and senior setter/outside hitter Vivian Hickman, a UCLA commit. Xavier plays Liberty on Aug. 27.
10. Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas) (42-7 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 19
The Grizzliest last fall lost six times in August before regrouping to win the Class 6A, Division I state title. They figure to be strong again with the likes of senior outside hitter Halle Thompson, a Wisconsin commit; junior middle blocker Peyton Wiley; senior defensive specialist/Libero Cali Reece, Houston commit; and senior setter Samantha Sampson. Grand Oaks plays at Fulshear on Aug. 12.
11. Marist (Chicago) (32-9 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 18
The Redhawks last year came on strong at the end, beating Benet for the IHSA Class 4A state championship. It was their third overall title. Marist returns some talent in 6-1 junior outside hitter Maggie Kurpeikis, a Michigan commit; senior outside hitter Savanah Weathers; and senior Libero Elayan Davidson, Maryland commit.
12. Assumption (Louisville (35-8 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 21
Despite a few hiccups, the Rockets last year surged the second half of the season and repeated as KHSAA state champ. In beating Mercy for the title, Assumption won its 24th overall championship. The Rockets were a senior-laden team in 2024, but should be tough again with 6-1 junior middle blocker Carle Hooe, senior captain defensive specialist/Libero Emily Kieran and 5-11 senior outside hitter Ella Askin. Assumption plays Male High on Aug. 19
13. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (40-2 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 15
The Redwings last fall finished as IHSA Class 4A state runner-up for the third consecutive year, falling to Marist in the title match. They should make another run for a championship with returnees Lynney Tarnow, a 6-5 senior middle hitter who has committed to Wisconsin; Molly Welge, a 6-2 senior middle hitter committed to Marquette; Ellie Stiernagle, a 6-1 senior setter committed to Northwestern; and Sophia Chinetti, a 6-0 senior outside hitter. Benet plays Lincoln-Way East on Sept. 2.
14. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (33-4 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 17
This independent Texas power lost a lot of seniors but always manages to reload with another lineup of stars. The Warriors return senior middle blocker Cayleigh Cervenka, an Air Force commit, and sophomore setter Sydney Whisenton, who was TVI Freshman of the Year last season. Cornerstone takes on Bishop Gorman of Tyler, Texas, on Sept. 12.
15. Winter Park (Fla.) (28-1 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 9
The Wildcats have become Florida’s premier team after advancing to the Class 7A state championship for two consecutive years, winning it all in 2024. It was the school’s sixth state championship. Winter Park is a heavy favorite to contend for another title with the return of multiple star players, including senior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, 6-5 junior middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, senior middle hitter Amber McClain, and senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Paige Lehman. The Wildcats have won 23 matches in a row.
16. Mount St. Mary (Oklahoma City) (39-1 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 10
The Rockets last year finished with the No. 1 ranking in Oklahoma after defeating Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 3-0, for the Class 5A state title. MSM is loaded again, returning senior outside hitter Ella Halle, sophomore outside hitter Isabella Williams, and senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Kenleigh Booth. The Rockets play at Choctaw on Aug. 13.
17. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (29-3 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 14
The Marlins won the MHSAA Division 1 state championship in 2023 and advanced to the Division I regional semifinals last year before falling to Northville, 3-2. They return some elite players, including junior outside hitter Kate Kalczynski, an Ohio State commit; senior middle hitter Ella Andrews, a Stanford commit; and senior outside hitter Maya Zarow. They open the season at Notre Dame Academy (Toledo, Ohio) on Sept. 3.
18. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) (30-5 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 20
The Huskies last year won their fourth straight Class 5A state title, beating Sunrise Mountain in the final. They lost a major star in 6-2 outside hitter Teraya Sigler, who signed with Nebraska, but return some talent in senior outside hitter Sienna Markovich, junior middle hitter Olivia Kauffman, and senior setter Brooklyn McNulty. Horizon visits Ironwood on Aug. 28.
19. Marymount (Los Angeles) (33-8 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 13
The Sailors last year lost to Redondo Union in the CIF State Open Division Southern Cal regional playoffs but turned heads early by finishing second in the Durango Fall Classic and winning the Tournament of Champions Southwest Gold bracket final. Marymount returns senior outside hitter Samantha Destler, 6-5 senior middle blocker Elle Vandeweghe, an SMU commit, and senior setter Olivia Penske, a Georgetown commit.
20. Northville (Mich.) (40-2 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 11
Michigan’s top team finished the 2024 season with a 10-match win streak, including a 3-1 victory against Rockford in the MHSAA Division I state final – its first-ever state championship. The Mustangs, however, lost a lot of talent, including twin sisters/outside hitters Mallory and Molly Reck. Northville plays Hartland on Sept. 9.
21. Harrisburg (S.D.) (31-0 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 24
The Tigers last fall powered to the SDHSAA Class AA championship, beating Sioux Falls Washington, 3-1, in the final – their straight state title. Harrisburg returns senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Gabi Zachariasen, a two-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year; junior middle hitter/outside hitter Bergen Stiff, a Harvard commit; sophomore setter/outside hitter Josalyn Samuels; and junior outside hitter Kennedy Kokenge. Harrisburg plays at Brandon Valley on Aug. 28.
22. Redondo (Beach) Union (28-11 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: N/A
The Sea Hawks played a brutal schedule last season, competing against Mira Costa, Byron Nelson, Marymount, Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon, to name a few. Redondo Union should be able to handle anything this season with multiple elite players returning. Leading the Seahawks are senior twins Addie and Avery Junk, who this spring teamed to win the CIF-Southern Section Beach Volleyball title. Addie, a defensive specialist/Libero, is an FSU beach commit. Avery is a 5-10 right-side hitter. Also back are 6-1 junior middle blocker Sienna Castillo and 6-1 senior outside hitter Abby Zimmerman. Redondo Union visits Mater Dei on Sept. 4.
23. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (33-5 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 23
The Mighty Macs last year fell to Marist, 2-0, in the IHSA Class 4A Sectional finals. They lost outside hitters Sydney Buchanan and Abbey Williams to graduation, but return junior middle blocker/outside hitter Jayce Prohaska, senior Libero and Clemson commit Lucy Maloney and junior setter Peyton Heatherly, a Coastal Carolina commit. Mother McAuley plays Sacred Heart on Sept. 11.
24. Dripping Springs (Texas) (46-3 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: 12
The Tigers last fall enjoyed a stellar season, advancing to the UIL Class 6A, Division 2 Area Championship before falling to Harlan, 3-1. They opened a lot of eyes early on by finishing second at Volleypalooza. Senior returnee Henley Anderson, a Texas commit, will lead the way this year. DSHS plays Rouse on Aug. 11.
25. Stratford (Houston) (42-3 in 2024)
2024 final ranking: N/A
The Spartans last year finished as UIL Conference 6A D2 state runner-up and should make another title run with a bevy of talented returnees. Back are 6-5 senior opposite Sarah Hickman, a Stanford commit; senior outside hitter Gwen Koss, Providence commit; 6-3 junior middle hitter Milena Miladinovic; and senior setter Audrey Cook, a Grand Canyon University commit. Stratford opens the season against Clear Springs on Aug. 22.
Honorable Mention: Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.), Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.), Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.), Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.), Wakeland High (Frisco, Texas), Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix), Plant (Tampa), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.), Argyle (Texas), Norris (Firth, Neb.), Pleasant Valley (Iowa), Seton Hall (Cincinnati), McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.), Fulshear (Texas), Wenatchee (Wash.), Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, Ohio), Pace Academy (Atlanta), Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio), Yorktown (Ind.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.).
