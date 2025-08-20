2025 High School on SI Top 25 National Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 1
Byron Nelson lost a whopping 10 seniors from last year’s national championship team, but the Bobcats are not backing down from a challenge this season.
The Texas power showed some mettle last weekend when it went 9-0 and won the prestigious Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii. Byron Nelson swept Redondo Union (Calif.), 25-18, 25-19, in the Gold bracket final. The championship pushed the Bobcats from their No. 2 preseason ranking to No. 1 in this week's High School on SI Top 25 National High School Girls Volleyball Rankings, switching spots with Cathedral Catholic (Calif.), which has not played, yet.
Hosted by ‘Iolani School, the Ann Kang Invitational featured 16 teams from four states (California, Nevada, Texas, Hawaii), with four of those squads ranked in this week’s national top 25.
Texas this week has six teams in the top 25, with No. 9 Cypress Ranch (Houston) and No. 24 Allen making their debut. California has five schools in the national rankings, followed by Illinois with three, and Michigan, two. Twelve states in all are represented.
The High School on SI national high school volleyball rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Power 25 Week 1 rankings below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by High School On SI contributor Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
2025 High School on SI Top 25 National Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 1
Aug. 19, 2025
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (10-0)
Last week: 2
The Bobcats are showing some serious teeth already, sweeping Flower Mound, 3-0, in their season opener and then winning last weekend’s prestigious Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii with a perfect 9-0 mark. Ashlyn Seay was named tournament MVP, and Kylie Kleckner, Sophee Peterson and Savannah Sterna made the All-Tournament Team for the Bobcats.
2. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (35-3 in 2024)
Last week: 1
California power Cathedral Catholic returns some star players in senior right-side hitter/outside hitter Sophia Johnson, 6-2 middle blocker and Colorado commit Kensley Hennessy, and 6-4 senior middle blocker Allison Dzieciuch. The Dons last fall beat Archbishop Mitty for the CIF State Open Division Championship, their seventh overall title. Cathedral Catholic visits Torrey Pines on Sept. 10.
3. Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.) (1-0)
Last week: 3
Last year’s Class 3A state champs opened the season with a 3-0 sweep of Franklin Central. The Royals play Lawrence North and Carmel this week. Senior Lydia Stahley, a 6-1 outside hitter/defensive specialist and Missouri commit, and senior Libero/defensive specialist Reagan Turk, a West Virginia commit, are among the key returnees for Roncalli.
4. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (1-0)
Last week: 5
Last year’s CIF-Southern Section Division I champion beat San Clemente, 3-1, in its opener. Junior outside hitter Westley Matavao pounded 15 kills and recorded six digs to lead the Monarchs, who visit Los Alamitos on Aug. 21.
5. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (8-1)
Last week: 22
The Sea Hawks are off to a good start, finishing 8-1 and runner-up in the Gold bracket in the Ann Kang Invitational. Leading the Seahawks are senior twins Addie and Avery Junk, who this spring teamed to win the CIF-Southern Section Beach Volleyball title. Addie, a defensive specialist/Libero, is an FSU beach commit. Avery is a 5-10 right-side hitter. Also back are 6-1 junior middle blocker Sienna Castillo and 6-1 senior outside hitter Abby Zimmerman. Redondo Union hosts Long Beach Poly on Aug. 26.
6. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (7-2)
Last week: 4
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champs opened the season with victories against Wylie East and Eagle Mountain and then went 5-2 in the Battle for the Rock Tournament. The Lions host Midlothian this week.
7. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (47-1 in 2024)
Last week: 6
The Dashers last fall won their third straight Division I title, beating Hamilton, 3-1. They return some big-time players in senior middle hitters Maddie Brown, a First Team All-State selection, and Alyiana McMahon. Divine Savior takes on Xavier on Aug. 29.
8. Alpharetta (Georgia) (12-1)
Last week: 7
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders went 6-1 in the Sequoyah Classic in Cherokee County, losing to Cartersville, 2-1, in the final. Alpharetta then ripped off five sweeps last week. The Raiders play Pope, Blessed Trinity, and McIntosh this week.
9. Cypress Ranch (Houston) (9-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Mustangs have galloped to a great start, beating Klein Creek, 3-0, and Brandeis, 2-0, before going 7-0 to win the highly competitive Katy/Cy-Fair Tournament. Cypress Ranch beat upstart Dawson in the final.
10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (6-2)
Last week: 8
The Trailblazers went 6-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Ann Kang Invitational, losing to Redondo Union, 25-23, 25-23, in a hard-fought match. Sierra Canyon plays JSerra Catholic and West Ranch this week.
11. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (32-4 in 2024)
Last week: 9
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs host Liberty on Aug. 27 to open the season. Returning for the Gators are outside hitter Tessa Larkin, a Minnesota commit; senior Libero/defensive specialist Mattea Saunders, a Wake Forest commit; and senior setter/outside hitter Vivian Hickman, a UCLA commit.
12. Marist (Chicago) (32-9 in 2024)
Last week: 11
The Redhawks last year came on strong at the end, beating Benet for the IHSA Class 4A state championship. It was their third overall title. Marist returns some talent in 6-1 junior outside hitter Maggie Kurpeikis, a Michigan commit; senior outside hitter Savanah Weathers; and senior Libero Elayan Davidson, Maryland commit. The Redhawks open at St. Francis on Sept. 3.
13. Assumption (Louisville (35-8 in 2024)
Last week: 12
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs play Male High, St. Henry and Cartersville (Ga.) this week to open the season. The Rockets return 6-1 junior middle blocker Carle Hooe, senior captain defensive specialist/Libero Emily Kieran and 5-11 senior outside hitter Ella Askin.
14. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (40-2 in 2024)
Last week: 13
The Redwings last fall finished as IHSA Class 4A state runner-up for the third consecutive year. They should make another title run with returnees Lynney Tarnow, a 6-5 senior middle hitter who has committed to Wisconsin; Molly Welge, a 6-2 senior middle hitter committed to Marquette; Ellie Stiernagle, a 6-1 senior setter committed to Northwestern; and Sophia Chinetti, a 6-0 senior outside hitter. Benet hosts Lincoln-Way East on Sept. 2.
15. Winter Park (Fla.) (28-1 in 2024)
Last week: 15
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats open this season this week against West Orange and New Smyrna Beach. They are heavy favorites to make another title run, returning senior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, 6-5 junior middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, senior middle hitter Amber McClain, and senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Paige Lehman. The Wildcats have won 23 matches in a row.
16. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (29-3 in 2024)
Last week: 17
The Marlins open the season at Bloomfield Hills on Aug. 26. They return some elite players, including junior outside hitter Kate Kalczynski, an Ohio State commit; senior middle hitter Ella Andrews, a Stanford commit; and senior outside hitter Maya Zarow.
17. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) (30-5 in 2024)
Last week: 18
The four-time defending Class 5A state champ Huskies open the season at Ironwood on Aug. 28. They lost a major star in 6-2 outside hitter Teraya Sigler, who signed with Nebraska, but return some talent in senior outside hitter Sienna Markovich, junior middle hitter Olivia Kauffman, and senior setter Brooklyn McNulty.
18. Marymount (Los Angeles) (3-0)
Last week: 19
The Sailors last week opened the season by winning the Desert Challenge, beating Desert Hills, 3-1; and Pleasant Grove and Faith Lutheran by 3-0 scores. Marymount hosts Harvard-Westlake on Aug. 21.
19. Northville (Mich.) (40-2 in 2024)
Last week: 20
The defending MHSAA Division I state champs visit Hartland on Sept. 9 for their season opener.
20. Harrisburg (S.D.) (31-0 in 2024)
Last week: 21
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers open the season on Aug. 28 at Brandon Valley. Harrisburg returns senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Gabi Zachariasen, a two-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year; junior middle hitter/outside hitter Bergen Stiff, a Harvard commit; sophomore setter/outside hitter Josalyn Samuels; and junior outside hitter Kennedy Kokenge.
21. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (7-3)
Last week: 14
This independent Texas power swept Tivy and Eagle Pass to open the season and then went 5-3 and won the Silver bracket of the Ann Kang Invitational. The Warriors play Alexander, La Vernia and San Antonio Patriots Home School this week.
22. Mount St. Mary (Oklahoma City) (5-2)
Last week: 16
The defending Class 5A state champ Rockets swept Choctaw and Jenks by 3-0 scores and then finished second in the Norman Tournament. MSM visits Booker T. Washington on Aug. 21 and then competes in the Broken Arrow Tournament on Aug. 22-23.
23. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (33-5 in 2024)
Last week: 23
The Mighty Macs last year fell to Marist, 2-0, in the IHSA Class 4A Sectional finals. They return junior middle blocker/outside hitter Jayce Prohaska, senior Libero and Clemson commit Lucy Maloney and junior setter Peyton Heatherly, a Coastal Carolina commit. Mother McAuley visits Joliet Catholic on Aug. 26.
24. Allen (Texas) (7-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Eagles are flying high early on, winning the Battle for the Rock Tournament last week. Allen defeated Southlake Carroll, 3-1, for the title. Outside hitter Maya Ogbogu was named tournament MVP, and teammate Kennedy Crayton, a Temple commit, made the All-Tournament Team. The Eagles take on Plano East and Horn before playing in this weekend’s Texas Open.
25. Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas) (6-4)
Last week: 10
The defending Class 6A Division I state champ Grizzlies again are off to a slow start. Grand Oaks went 6-4 and won the Flight 5 title in the Katy/Cy Fair Tournament. The Grizzlies play The Woodlands and Reedy this week.
Dropped out: Dripping Springs (Texas), Stratford (Houston).
Honorable Mention: Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.), Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.), Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.), Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.), Wakeland High (Frisco, Texas), Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix), Plant (Tampa), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.), Argyle (Texas), Norris (Firth, Neb.), Pleasant Valley (Iowa), Seton Hall (Cincinnati), McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.), Fulshear (Texas), Wenatchee (Wash.), Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, Ohio), Pace Academy (Atlanta), Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio), Yorktown (Ind.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Cartersville (Ga.).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962