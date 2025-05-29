Final 2025 Florida Top 25 High School Baseball State Rankings
The 2025 Florida high school baseball season is in the books.
An exciting and unpredictable year concluded with eight champions being crowned in Fort Myers during the state playoffs at Hammond Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Minnesota Twins.
Congratulations to all the champions: Class 7A, Marjory Stoneman Douglas; Class 6A, St. Thomas Aquinas; Class 5A, Mater Academy Charter; Class 4A, American Heritage Plantation; Class 3A, Miami Springs; Class 2A, The First Academy; Class 1A, Canterbury; Rural Class, Holmes County.
High School on SI has tracked the action all season, and now unveils its final Florida Top 25 state rankings. (FYI, performance in the regional and state playoffs weighed heavily in our final rankings):
1. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (31-2)
History was made when Stoneman Douglas defeated Jupiter, 3-2, for the Class 7A state championship. It was the Eagles’ fifth straight state championship, a Florida record that Douglas coach Todd Fitz-Gerald says will never be broken. Never say never, but the Eagles were the only school to repeat as champions this year.
Previously ranked 2
2. IMG Academy (24-1)
The Ascenders enjoyed a dominant season, losing only to South Walton (7-6) on March 13. They finished up by winning 15 straight games, including an 11-1 trouncing of Central Pointe Christian Academy on April 25.
Previously ranked 1
3. The First Academy (30-4)
A year ago, the Royals reached the state semifinals, but didn’t reach the championship game. It was a different story this year, as The First Academy won it all, defeating Trinity Christian Academy, 7-2, for the Class 2A state title.
Previously ranked 10
4. American Heritage Plantation (29-6)
Make it two state titles in three years after the Patriots defeated Mulberry, 6-1, for the Class 4A championship. The semifinal game was a nailbiter, with Heritage celebrating a 3-2 walk-off win in eight innings against Arnold. Heritage finished up by winning its final 14 games.
Previously ranked 19
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (29-6-1)
Offense was the story of the season for the Raiders, and they put on an impressive showing at the plate in Fort Myers. In the semifinals, they put a mercy-rule pounding on Bloomingdale, 15-0. St. Thomas defeated top-seed Buchholz, 8-3, for the Class 6A state championship.
Previously ranked 16
6. Trinity Christian Academy (30-5)
The Conquerors are among the more talented teams in the country, and they are highly ranked nationally. In a highly competitive Class 2A, they came up short of winning a state title, falling 7-2, to The First Academy. Trinity Christian Academy made it to the championship game after blanking Berkeley, 1-0, in the semifinals.
Previously ranked 9
7. Miami Springs (28-3)
One of the biggest surprise teams in the state, the Golden Hawks upset South Walton, 2-1, to capture the Class 3A title. It marks the first state baseball championship in school history. Actually, in Fort Myers, Springs pulled off two upsets, beating local Fort Myers’ school, Bishop Verot, 12-2, in the semifinals.
Previously unranked
8. South Walton (31-4)
An impressive and often dominant season for the Seahawks fell just short of a state title. South Walton crushed Hernando, 17-2, in the state semifinals, but ended up losing by a run to Miami Springs in the championship game.
Previously ranked 3
9. Buchholz (33-3)
For the second straight season, the Bobcats reached the state title game, but came up short of a championship. They entered as the top seed, but lost, 8-3, to St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game. In the semifinals, Buchholz blanked Wharton, 3-0.
Previously ranked 6
10. Mater Academy Charter (25-9-1)
It’s not how you start, but how you finish, right? The Lions certainly believe that. They opened the season, 1-5, and still found a way to win the Class 5A state championship, defeating Wesley Chapel, 6-1. In the semifinals, they were in a bad situation, trailing by five runs after three innings, before rallying to an 8-5 win against Fort Myers.
Previously unranked
11. Mulberry (27-10)
The Panthers pulled off a stunning, 3-2, upset against Jesuit in the Class 4A state semifinal game. In the championship game, however, they fell, 6-1, to American Heritage.
Previously unranked
12. Jesuit (25-10)
The Tigers reached the state playoffs in Fort Myers riding a high, having won five straight games via a shutout. But their quest to repeat as state champions ended with a 3-2 loss to Mulberry in the 4A state semifinals.
Previously ranked 17
13. Canterbury (26-11)
Pitching wins championship, and the Cougars showed that by defeating St. Johns Country Day, 6-2, to claim the Class 1A state championship. In the semifinals, they beat Orangewood Christian, 3-2.
Previously unranked
14. Holmes County (26-4)
The Blue Devils captured the Rural State championship by defeating Lafayette, 2-1, in the championship game. In the semifinals, they knocked off Port St. Joe, 5-1.
Previously unranked
15. Jupiter (25-10)
Featuring an impressive lineup with several Division 1 commitments, the Warriors reached the Class 7A state championship game after beating Hagerty, 6-4, in the semifinals. In the title game, they fell just short to Stoneman Douglas, 3-2.
Previously unranked
16. Hagerty (29-7-1)
After taking two of three from Spruce Creek in the regional finals, the Huskies punched their ticket to Fort Myers in Class 7A. But their season came to a close after dropping a 6-4 decision to Jupiter.
Previously ranked 13
17. Bishop Verot (32-3)
All season, the Vikings were highly ranked in the state, and especially in Class 3A. The Vikings rebounded from a first-game loss to Calvary Christian Clearwater in the regional finals, and won the next two to earn a trip to the state semifinals. Even with the home-town advantage, they lost 12-2 to Miami Springs in the 3A semifinals.
Previously ranked 5
18. Spruce Creek (30-4)
The Hawks had won 19 straight before losing two of three to Hagerty in the regional finals, ending their quest to reach the state playoffs.
Previously ranked 4
19. Venice (29-5)
One of the elite Class 7A teams all season, the Indians were considered a favorite to make it to the state playoffs, but they lost two of three to Alonso in the regional finals.
Previously ranked 8
20. Calvary Christian Clearwater (29-5)
The Class 3A bracket was extremely difficult, and Calvary Christian had a difficult road to get to Fort Myers. They did beat North Broward in the regional semifinals, but were eliminated in the regional finals in three games by Bishop Verot.
Previously ranked 12
21. Arnold (27-8)
The Marlins played a challenging schedule in the Panhandle, facing power schools like Holmes County (Rural Class champs) and Lincoln (Class 5A state semifinalist). In the Class 4A state semifinals, they pushed American Heritage to extra innings, before falling 3-2.
Previously unranked
22. St. Johns Country Day (26-9)
The Spartans were seeking a repeat as state champions, and they put themselves in position with a 2-0 win in the semifinals against Brito. But in the Class 1A state title game, they were defeated, 6-2, by Canterbury.
Previously unranked
23. Saint Andrew’s (22-7)
At the beginning of the season, the Scots were an unheralded team. They lost three of their first four games. By the end of the year, they were a dangerous team. As the sixth seed in the regional, Saint Andrew’s got hot at the right time, and made it to the Class 3A state semifinals, where they lost to eventual champs, The First Academy.
Previously unranked
24. Vero Beach (27-4)
When the postseason began, the Indians were considered a favorite to reach the Class 7A state playoffs. After all, they were the top seed in their regional. But in the quarterfinals, they were knocked off by Park Vista.
Previously ranked 7
25. Berkeley Prep (25-10)
The Buccaneers heated up at the right time, and made it to Fort Myers, where they lost 1-0 to Trinity Christian Academy in the semifinals.
Previously unranked