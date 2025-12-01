High School

Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025

Raines cruises to victory; Lakeland and St. Thomas Aquinas are each one win away from playing each other in a rematch from last year's Class 5A state championship; American Heritage checks into the top 25 for the first time since September

Raines High School running back Tadarius Washington (5) sheds Bishop Kenny Austin Green (8) in the second quarter. Raines High School hosted Bishop Kenny in the Class 3A high school football playoffs at Raines High School Friday night, November 28, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Raines defeated Bishop Kenny 61-15. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Raines High School running back Tadarius Washington (5) sheds Bishop Kenny Austin Green (8) in the second quarter. Raines High School hosted Bishop Kenny in the Class 3A high school football playoffs at Raines High School Friday night, November 28, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Raines defeated Bishop Kenny 61-15. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we enter the second to last week of the Florida high school football season, it is time once again that we take a look at the latest top 25 state rankings.

As we have previously stated in the previous rankings over the past few weeks, IMG Academy ends the season ranked as the best team in the state. However, the rest of the rankings are not final yet, and we have a shake up inside the top 10 this week.

Miami Central drops from #5 to #13 after their 50-29 loss to Miami Northwestern in the Class 3A playoffs. As a result of that game, and with the other results of games that went final, Lakeland and Buchholz now find themselves inside the top 10.

Ponte Vedra, who finds themselves ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season, will take on the Dreadnaughts this Friday with a shot to make the state championship.

There are a handful of other matchups this weekend that feature ranked teams that will be worth keeping an eye on. Armwood takes on West Boca Raton, Raines takes on Booker, Choctawhatchee takes on American Heritage, and Venice plays Lake Mary in a rematch from last season's Class 7A state championship game.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. IMG Academy (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: Season completed

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (12-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated McArthur 34-7, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Riverdale, Class 5A Playoffs

3. Chaminade-Madonna (10-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated True North Classical Academy 35-14, Class 1A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Trinity Christian Academy, Class 1A Playoffs

4. Miami Northwestern (12-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Miami Central 50-29, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Bishop Moore, Class 3A Playoffs

5. Armwood (13-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated South Lake 42-0, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. West Boca Raton, Class 6A Playoffs

6. Cardinal Mooney (12-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Lakewood 49-29, Class 2A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Cocoa, Class 2A Playoffs

7. Raines (12-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Bishop Kenny 61-15, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Booker, Class 3A Playoffs

8. Vero Beach (13-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Dr. Phillips 49-23, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Palmetto, Class 7A Playoffs

9. Lakeland (11-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Edgewater 27-14, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Ponte Vedra, Class 5A Playoffs

10. Buchholz (12-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Mandarin 27-20, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. West Broward, Class 6A Playoffs

11. Bolles (12-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Pensacola Catholic 44-10, Class 2A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Cardinal Gibbons, Class 2A Playoffs

12. West Boca Raton (11-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Mitchell 41-3, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: at Armwood, Class 6A Playoffs

13. Miami Central (10-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Miami Northwestern 50-29, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

14.  Choctawhatchee (12-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated St. Augustine 31-28, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. American Heritage, Class 4A Playoffs

15. Venice (9-3)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Sumner 41-22, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: at Lake Mary, Class 7A Playoffs

16. Jones (11-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Lake Wales 24-10, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Port Charlotte, Class 4A Playoffs

17. Lake Mary (10-3)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated DeLand 40-31, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Venice, Class 7A Playoffs

18. Booker (12-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Nature Coast Tech 50-14, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: at Raines, Class 3A Playoffs

19. Cardinal Newman (10-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated St. Petersburg Catholic 42-13, Class 1A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Carrollwood Day, Class 1A Playoffs

20. Edgewater (12-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Lakeland 27-14, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

21. Southridge (11-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to West Broward 30-27, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

22. Mandarin (11-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Buchholz 27-20, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

23. American Heritage (7-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Archbishop McCarthy 25-20, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: at Choctawhatchee, Class 4A Playoffs

24. DeLand (12-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Lake Mary 40-31, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

25. Ponte Vedra (11-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Mainland 27-10, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: at Lakeland, Class 5A Playoffs

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

