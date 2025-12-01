Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025
As we enter the second to last week of the Florida high school football season, it is time once again that we take a look at the latest top 25 state rankings.
As we have previously stated in the previous rankings over the past few weeks, IMG Academy ends the season ranked as the best team in the state. However, the rest of the rankings are not final yet, and we have a shake up inside the top 10 this week.
Miami Central drops from #5 to #13 after their 50-29 loss to Miami Northwestern in the Class 3A playoffs. As a result of that game, and with the other results of games that went final, Lakeland and Buchholz now find themselves inside the top 10.
Ponte Vedra, who finds themselves ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season, will take on the Dreadnaughts this Friday with a shot to make the state championship.
There are a handful of other matchups this weekend that feature ranked teams that will be worth keeping an eye on. Armwood takes on West Boca Raton, Raines takes on Booker, Choctawhatchee takes on American Heritage, and Venice plays Lake Mary in a rematch from last season's Class 7A state championship game.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: Season completed
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (12-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated McArthur 34-7, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Riverdale, Class 5A Playoffs
3. Chaminade-Madonna (10-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated True North Classical Academy 35-14, Class 1A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Trinity Christian Academy, Class 1A Playoffs
4. Miami Northwestern (12-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Miami Central 50-29, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bishop Moore, Class 3A Playoffs
5. Armwood (13-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated South Lake 42-0, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. West Boca Raton, Class 6A Playoffs
6. Cardinal Mooney (12-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Lakewood 49-29, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Cocoa, Class 2A Playoffs
7. Raines (12-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Bishop Kenny 61-15, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Booker, Class 3A Playoffs
8. Vero Beach (13-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Dr. Phillips 49-23, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Palmetto, Class 7A Playoffs
9. Lakeland (11-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Edgewater 27-14, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Ponte Vedra, Class 5A Playoffs
10. Buchholz (12-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Mandarin 27-20, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. West Broward, Class 6A Playoffs
11. Bolles (12-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Pensacola Catholic 44-10, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Cardinal Gibbons, Class 2A Playoffs
12. West Boca Raton (11-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Mitchell 41-3, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: at Armwood, Class 6A Playoffs
13. Miami Central (10-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Miami Northwestern 50-29, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
14. Choctawhatchee (12-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated St. Augustine 31-28, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. American Heritage, Class 4A Playoffs
15. Venice (9-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Sumner 41-22, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: at Lake Mary, Class 7A Playoffs
16. Jones (11-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Lake Wales 24-10, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Port Charlotte, Class 4A Playoffs
17. Lake Mary (10-3)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated DeLand 40-31, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Venice, Class 7A Playoffs
18. Booker (12-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Nature Coast Tech 50-14, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: at Raines, Class 3A Playoffs
19. Cardinal Newman (10-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated St. Petersburg Catholic 42-13, Class 1A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Carrollwood Day, Class 1A Playoffs
20. Edgewater (12-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Lakeland 27-14, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
21. Southridge (11-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to West Broward 30-27, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
22. Mandarin (11-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Buchholz 27-20, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
23. American Heritage (7-5)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Archbishop McCarthy 25-20, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: at Choctawhatchee, Class 4A Playoffs
24. DeLand (12-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Lake Mary 40-31, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
25. Ponte Vedra (11-2)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Mainland 27-10, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: at Lakeland, Class 5A Playoffs