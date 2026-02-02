Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – Feb. 2, 2026
Central Florida boys’ basketball players turned in some highlight-reel performances during the last week of January.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 26-31, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 19-24, 2026: Winter Springs G Jack Clark
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 8, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Malaki Baker, F, Dr. Phillips
The senior scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Panthers past Northside Christian, 75-64, check in the seventh-place game of the Montverde Tournament.
Oneal Delancy, G, Montverde Academy
Star junior had 18 points to guide the Eagles past Oak Cliff Faith Family of Texas, 59-53, in the championship game of the Montverde Tournament.
Duke Carpenter, C, Geneva School
The 6-foot-6 junior pumped in 18 points to march the Knights past Merritt Island Christian, 69-47. Geneva improved to 20-5, setting a school record for victories.
Will Ryan, SG/PG, Winter Park
Senior erupted for 26 points to power the Wildcats past Kissimmee Gateway, 73-51.
Paxton Boaz, PG/SG, International Community
Talented junior exploded for 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added seven assists and four steals in a 76-46 victory against Faith Christian.
Kymani Dixon, G, Lake Nona
Senior recorded 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and added two assists and three steals to power the Lions past West Orange, 68-34.
Azariah Cotton, G, Oviedo
Junior tallied 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and two assists to lead the Lions to a 50-37 victory against Seminole.
Shiva Atwal, SG/SF, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-5 senior scored 17 points to march the Highlanders past Bartow, 66-43, in a battle of Florida powers.
Jahkeema King, PF, City of Life Christian
Senior broke loose for 17 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals in a 74-59 victory against Nazaret Christian Academy.
Kade Manley, G, Mainland
Talented junior poured in 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and two steals to lead the Buccaneers past Seabreeze, 69-45, in a Volusia County showdown.
Jaden Smith, F/G, Harmony
Scored 15 points to steer the Longhorns past Melbourne, 53-49, in overtime.
Makauri Massey, PG, Boone
Senior recorded 30 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals to lead the Braves past Orlando Freedom, 71-67.
Isaac Buckley, W/F, Lake Howell
The 6-7 senior exploded for 28 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added seven assists and six blocked shots to guide the Silverhawks past Evans check 73-66, in a big Central Florida showdown.
Jordan Mason, PG, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior tallied 20 points, four assists and four assists to lead the Kowboys past Tavares, 70-27.
Omar Clarke, PG/SG, Palm Bay
Senior erupted for 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and added four rebounds, two assists and three steals to guide the Pirates past rival Bayside, 84-32.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962