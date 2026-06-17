Final 2026 Florida High School Softball Top 25 State Rankings

It was a banner year for North Florida in high school softball as four teams won state championships, and another finished as runner-up.

Pace, located northeast of Pensacola, led the way with its second state championship in three years. The Patriots reeled off 10 straight wins to end the season, including a 3-1 triumph against longtime power Bartow in the title game. The big finish enabled Pace to finish on top in the final High School On SI Florida Top 25 State Softball Rankings.

Other North Florida teams winning titles were Lake City Columbia, Class 4A; Trenton, Rural Division; and Jacksonville University Christian, Class 1A. Niceville, also located in the Panhandle, finished as runner-up in Class 5A.

Central Florida teams capturing titles were Hagerty, Class 7A, and Winter Springs, which repeated as Class 5A champ. South Florida’s Coral Springs Charter won the Class 3A title and finished at No. 2 in the rankings, and Oxbridge Academy out of West Palm Beach captured the Class 2A championship.

Class 2A state semifinalist Calvary Christian, Class 3A runner-up Eustis, Niceville and University Christian cracked the final Top 25.

South Florida’s Doral Academy, which held the top spot in late April, finished at No. 4 after losing to Bartow in the state semifinals.

The High School On SI Florida Softball Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com.

1. Pace (27-4)

Last time: 16

The Panhandle power won its second state championship in three years by winning its last 10 games, including a 3-1 victory against Bartow in the Class 6A title bout. Georgia Southern commit Gracie Ueberroth batted .515, and Auburn commit Hannah DeMarcus went 20-2 with a sparkling 0.90 earned run average, and was named Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Softball for 2026.

2. Coral Springs Charter (23-4)

Last time: 9

The Panthers roared to the Class 3A state championship, winning 11 of their final 13 games. They beat Eustis, 6-3, for the title. Rising freshman star Alyson Vincze batted .473, and Charlotte commit Courtney Wahlbrink went 22-2 with a glittering 0.66 ERA.

3. Bartow (28-4)

Last time: 7

The Yellow Jackets burned it up at the end of the season, winning 11 straight before falling to Pace in the Class 6A state championship game. Emma Huffman, who was top 5 GPA in the Class of 2028, batted .422; and rising senior Ryleigh Knowlton went 21-3 with a 1.11 ERA.

4. Doral Academy (26-3)

Last time: 1

The 2025 Class 6A state champ barreled all the way to the state semifinals before falling to longtime power Bartow, 10-8. Zoey Abdullah batted .500, and right-handed pitcher Camila Diaz went 24-3 with a 1.34 earned run average and a whopping 201 strikeouts.

5. Cardinal Gibbons (26-2)

Last time: 4

The Chiefs enjoyed a stellar season, losing only to Doral Academy in the regular season and Coral Springs Charter, 3-1, in the Class 3A regional finals. Reese Randall batted .518, and Stanford commit Lydia Berent went 22-2 with a sparkling 0.65 ERA.

6. Hagerty (27-4)

Last time: 8

The Huskies went a step farther this season, winning their final eight games, including a 2-0 victory against Western for the Class 7A state championship. Mattingly Klein batted .500, National Puerto Rican team member Bella Ortiz went 12-3 with a 1.37 ERA, and Addison Dilger went 11-1 with a 1.73 ERA.

7. Columbia (29-3)

Last time: 15

The Tigers roared to the Class 4A state championship, winning their final 16 games, including a 3-2 nail-biter against Lake Wales, 3-2, for the title. Rising sophomore shortstop Alannah Lord, who was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 4A Player of the Year, batted .446; and incoming sophomore Ryleigh Stone went 15-1 with a 1.22 ERA.

8. Winter Springs (24-6)

Last time: 25

The Bears went on a late-season tear, winning their final nine games and repeating as Class 5A state champ with a 6-0 victory against Niceville. Florida International University commit Abigail Hooper batted .440, and rising junior right-handed pitcher Tiffany Seemann went 15-5 with a 1.15 ERA.

9. Melbourne (27-2)

Last time: 3

The Bulldogs opened the season with 15 straight victories before falling to Doral Academy and then reeled off another 12 consecutive wins before losing to Bartow, 8-0, in the Class 6A regional finals. FSU commit Layna Ayala batted .580, and freshman star Addison “Ding” Balavender went 18-2 with a 1.08 ERA.

10. Trenton (25-3)

Last time: 12

The Tigers won their third consecutive Rural Division state championship, beating Liberty County, 13-1, and finishing with a 10-game win streak. Saint Leo commit MacKenzie Fisher batted .500, and Florida commit Addison Allaire went 18-3 with a 0.81 ERA.

11. Oxbridge Academy (24-3)

Last time: 20

The ThunderWolves won their final five games, including a 5-1 victory against Cornerstone Charter for the Class 2A state title – their first championship. Rising senior Hailey Goode batted .558, and Aubrey Vital posted a glittering 0.98 ERA in 134.2 innings pitched, striking out 168.

12. Calvary Christian (22-5)

Last time: Not ranked

The Warriors went on the warpath at the end, driving all the way to the Class 2A state semifinals before falling to Oxbridge Academy, 5-1. Alabama-Birmingham commit Claire Caolli batted .456, and rising junior Morgan Spinner went 18-4 with a 2.16 ERA.

13. Parrish Community (18-6-1)

Last time: 24

The Bulls overcame a mid-season slump by winning nine of their final 10 games, losing to Pace, 2-1, in the Class 6A state semifinals. Rising senior Alyssa Jones batted .488, and FIU commit Emmaline Van Beck went 14-5 with a 1.37 ERA.

14. Lake Brantley (24-4)

Last time: 6

The Patriots of Central Florida marched to the Class 7A regional finals before falling to eventual state champ, Hagerty, 1-0. They won six of their last seven games. Rising senior Rylie Morris batted .484, and Georgia Southern commit Lauren Compton went 15-4 with a 1.63 ERA.

15. Eustis (22-7)

Last time: Not ranked

The Panthers roared at the end, winning 14 of their final 15 games in finishing as Class 3A state runner-up. They lost to Coral Springs Charter, 6-3, in the title game. Purdue commit Brooklyn Powhida batted .442, and senior Carson Roden went 19-5 with a 1.92 ERA.

16. Niceville (24-8)

Last time: Not ranked

The Eagles overcame an early-season slide by winning 16 of their final 18 games. They finished as Class 5A state runner-up to Winter Springs. Quinn Graham batted .451, and South Alabama commit Chloe Bailey went 20-7 with a 1.38 ERA.

17. American Heritage Plantation (16-5)

Last time: 10

The South Florida school advanced to the Class 4A regional finals before bowing to Key West, 1-0. Rising junior Adrianna Layne batted .406, and Isabella Benton starred on the mound.

18. Montverde Academy (19-6)

Last time: 2

The Eagles flew to the Class 2A regional semifinals before getting stunned by Cornerstone Charter, 3-2. Missy Odom, who is committed to FSU for basketball and softball, batted .486, and Ole Miss commit Nevaeh Williams went 11-5 with a 1.14 ERA.

19. Jacksonville University Christian (21-4)

Last time: Not ranked

The Fighting Christians won their final eight games, including a 4-1 triumph against Geneva School in the Class 1A state championship game. Rising eighth-grader Sinai Tunsill batted .521, and Dixie Tessier went 11-0 with a sparkling 0.78 ERA.

20. Santa Fe (24-4)

Last time: 14

The Raiders won five of their last six games, falling to Eustis, 4-1, in the Class 3A regional finals. South Florida commit Maren Hornsby batted .584, and rising sophomore Rylee Swilley went 12-3 with a 0.69 ERA.

21. Western (24-6)

Last time: 18

The Wildcats roared to the Class 7A state championship game before falling to Hagerty. They won six of their last seven. Saint Leo commit Hanna Turner batted .412, and FIU commit Cheyanne Chaffin went 14-5 with a 1.41 ERA.

22. East Ridge (27-3)

Last time: 21

The Knights marched all the way to the Class 7A state semifinals before falling to Western, 4-0. They won 16 of their final 17 games. Veronica Patterson batted .578, and Simmone Hymiller went 18-2 with a 1.81 ERA.

23. Wakulla (25-5)

Last time: 17

The Eagles soared to the Class 3A state semifinals before falling to Central Florida power Eustis, 14-7. South Carolina Upstate commit Parker Stubbs batted .489, and University of West Georgia commit Jayci Mapes went 13-1 with a 2.29 ERA.

24. North Bay Haven Academy (21-6)

Last time: 19

The Buccaneers battled to the Class 2A state semifinals before falling to Cornerstone Charter, 3-1. University of West Florida commit Ally Brady batted .415, and Bay County Player of the Year Addison Mallon went 19-6 with a 2.63 ERA.

25. The First Academy (Orlando) (21-4)

Last time: 22

The Royals advanced to the Class 2A regional semifinals before getting upset by Ocala Trinity Catholic, 6-3. Georgia commit Luna Taboas batted a blistering .686, and Bryant University commit Emerson Gunkel went 13-1 with a 1.44 ERA.

Dropped out: Eau Gallie (23-4), Baker County (24-3), Florida Christian (22-3), Land O’Lakes (19-3).

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X Venoce@JMarkG1962