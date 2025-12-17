Final Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 17, 2025
With the completion of the 2025 high school football season in the state of Florida complete, it is time to take a look at the final rankings for the Sunshine State.
The Ascenders ended their season a few weeks ago, but they managed to go wire-to-wire in the state rankings as they have been ranked 1 the entire season. Meanwhile, St. Thomas Aquinas has been somewhere in the top five the entire season, and they end their season ranked second.
Cardinal Mooney finishes ranked third after their dominant win over Bolles in the Class 2A state championship. Raines finishes fourth after their last second win over Miami Northwestern in the 3A state championship. Lake Mary rounds out the top five after they completed their Hail Mary pass for the game-winning touchdown over Vero Beach.
As we look in the rest of the top 10, West Boca Raton, Cardinal Newman and American Heritage climb up in the rankings after they each won their respective state championship.
Lastly, West Broward came up short in their matchup versus West Boca Raton, and their final resting place is 17.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: Season completed
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (14-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Lakeland 29-0, Class 5A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
3. Cardinal Mooney (14-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Bolles 52-28, Class 2A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
4. Raines (14-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Miami Northwestern 23-22, Class 3A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
5. Lake Mary (12-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Vero Beach 28-27, Class 7A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
6. West Boca Raton (13-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated West Broward 31-0, Class 6A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
7. Cardinal Newman (12-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Chaminade-Madonna 17-14, Class 1A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
8. American Heritage (9-5)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Jones 33-28, Class 4A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
9. Chaminade-Madonna (11-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Cardinal Newman 17-14, Class 1A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
10. Miami Northwestern (13-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to Raines 23-22, Class 3A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
11. Vero Beach (14-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Lake Mary 28-27, Class 7A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
12. Lakeland (12-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 29-0, Class 5A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
13. Miami Central (10-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: Season complete
14. Jones (12-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to American Heritage 33-28, Class 4A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
15. Bolles (13-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to Cardinal Mooney 52-28, Class 2A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
16. Armwood (13-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: Season complete
17. West Broward (12-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to West Boca Raton 31-0, Class 6A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
18. Buchholz (12-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: Season complete
19. Choctawhatchee (12-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to American Heritage 31-14, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
20. Edgewater (12-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season complete
21. Southridge (11-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: Season complete
22. Venice (9-4)
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: Season complete
23. Booker (12-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: Season complete
24. Mandarin (11-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season complete
25. DeLand (12-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: Season complete