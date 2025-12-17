High School

Final Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 17, 2025

IMG finishes ranked as the top team in the state

IMG Academy proved once again that not only were they one of the best teams in Florida, but that they were one of the best teams in the country yet again. After an impressive 9-0 record in 2025, the Ascenders finish ranked 1 in the Sunshine State.
With the completion of the 2025 high school football season in the state of Florida complete, it is time to take a look at the final rankings for the Sunshine State.

The Ascenders ended their season a few weeks ago, but they managed to go wire-to-wire in the state rankings as they have been ranked 1 the entire season. Meanwhile, St. Thomas Aquinas has been somewhere in the top five the entire season, and they end their season ranked second.

Cardinal Mooney finishes ranked third after their dominant win over Bolles in the Class 2A state championship. Raines finishes fourth after their last second win over Miami Northwestern in the 3A state championship. Lake Mary rounds out the top five after they completed their Hail Mary pass for the game-winning touchdown over Vero Beach.

As we look in the rest of the top 10, West Boca Raton, Cardinal Newman and American Heritage climb up in the rankings after they each won their respective state championship.

Lastly, West Broward came up short in their matchup versus West Boca Raton, and their final resting place is 17.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. IMG Academy (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: Season completed

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (14-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Lakeland 29-0, Class 5A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

3. Cardinal Mooney (14-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Bolles 52-28, Class 2A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

4. Raines (14-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Miami Northwestern 23-22, Class 3A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

5. Lake Mary (12-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Vero Beach 28-27, Class 7A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

6. West Boca Raton (13-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated West Broward 31-0, Class 6A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

7. Cardinal Newman (12-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Chaminade-Madonna 17-14, Class 1A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

8. American Heritage (9-5)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Jones 33-28, Class 4A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

9. Chaminade-Madonna (11-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Cardinal Newman 17-14, Class 1A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

10. Miami Northwestern (13-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Raines 23-22, Class 3A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

11. Vero Beach (14-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Lake Mary 28-27, Class 7A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

12. Lakeland (12-3)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 29-0, Class 5A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

13. Miami Central (10-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: Season complete

14. Jones (12-3)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to American Heritage 33-28, Class 4A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

15. Bolles (13-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Cardinal Mooney 52-28, Class 2A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

16. Armwood (13-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: Season complete

17. West Broward (12-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost to West Boca Raton 31-0, Class 6A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

18. Buchholz (12-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: Season complete

19.  Choctawhatchee (12-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Lost to American Heritage 31-14, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

20. Edgewater (12-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: Season complete

21. Southridge (11-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: Season complete

22. Venice (9-4)

Previous ranking: 22

Next up: Season complete

23. Booker (12-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: Season complete

24. Mandarin (11-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: Season complete

25. DeLand (12-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: Season complete

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

