Hot to Watch This Week's Florida High School Football State Championship Games

Six state champions will be crowned this week, with a pair of FHSAA state title games each day from December 11 to December 13

Chaminade-Madonna faces off with Cardinal Newman on Thursday, December 11, in the FHSAA Class 2A state championship.
The 2025 Florida High School Football Playoffs conclude this week with six FHSAA state championship games being played between Thursday, December 11, and Saturday, December 13.

Class 2A kicked off the state title action on Wednesday with Cardinal Mooney defeating Bolles 52-28 at FIU’s Pitbull Stadium in Miami.

The other six classes will duke it out over the next three days, with all six games streaming live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch the 2025 FHSAA Florida High School Football State Championships

Thursday, December 11

Cardinal Newman (9-2) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (11-2) - 12:30 p.m.

Watch Cardinal Newman vs. Chaminade-Madonna live on the NFHS Network

Lakeland (12-2) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (13-1) - 7:30 p.m.

Watch Lakeland vs. St. Thomas Aquinas live on the NFHS Network

