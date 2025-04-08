Final Top 25 Florida high school boys basketball rankings (4/8/2025)
The high school basketball is officially complete in Sunshine State, culminating in the Columbus Explorers putting an exclamation point on their No. 1 ranking after winning the Chipotle Nationals.
Other than Columbus, who are top teams now that the boys basketball season is over? We've got you covered with our final of set of Power 25 rankings for boys basketball in Florida.
Here’s the final complete breakdown of Florida's elite high school basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, as we see it for rankings.
1. Columbus (30-3)
Ending the season as the state's top high school boys basketball team are the Explorers after defeating Windermere handily for the Class 7A state championship. To put a bow on the season, Columbus won the Chipotle nationals by defeating Dynamic Prep, 67-49.
2. IMG Academy (21-7)
It was a quick exit from the Chipotle nationals for the Ascenders as they fell to the Sunrise Christian Academy Elite Buffaloes. Before that loss, however, IMG Academy did defeat Montverde Academy, 68-62.
3. Montverde Academy (19-8)
Dropping down to the third spot to end the season are the Eagles, with coach Kevin Boyle now heading to Ohio for a new position. Montverde Academy ended the season with a 67-52 loss to Dynamic Prep.
4. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian (22-1)
The Eagles only loss of the entire season occurred early on in a tight 62-55 loss to Montverde Academy. Other than that, Calvary Christian ran the table to winning it all out of Class 3A.
5. West Oaks Academy (22-12)
We vaulted West Oaks Academy up the rankings a few weeks ago because of the Flames successes over the course of the season. Only losing by 10 to Prolific Prep earlier in the season says a lot about how talented this bunch really is.
6. St. Thomas Aquinas (30-2)
One of South Florida's most well rounded programs featured one of the top players in Florida State commitment Dwayne Wimbley Jr. Lone losses on the season came to North Broward Prep and St. Frances Academy of Maryland. The Raiders defeated Evans for the Class 6A title, 71-63, in Lakeland.
7. DME Academy (24-12)
When you see the kind of talent on DME Academy's roster, it's hard to argue that they won't be one of the state's best. Top player throughout the season was senior point guard Mikel Brown Jr. Having played the most games of any team on this list, DME Academy finished the season with a narrow 78-72 loss to national power Prolific Prep.
8. Sagemont (22-8)
Sagemont returned a very talented roster from last season, which included shooting guard Matthew Able, who is already committed to the University of Miami (FL). This group ended up running the table en route to defeating Victory Christian Academy for the Class 1A state championship, 84-59.
9. Stranahan (25-7)
We didn't have the Dragons on our latest list of teams, but defeating a very talented Gibbs squad for the Class 4A crown will get you recognized assuredly. Stranahan just edged out Gibbs after playing one of the tougher schedules out of South Florida.
10. Gibbs (27-5)
It looked like it was all set up for the Gladiators to come away with another state championship under their proverbial belts. Then heartbreak set in when Stranahan upended Gibbs for the Class 4A state crown, 63-62. It has been an incredile 2-year stretch for Gibbs and expect them to remain in the mix next season as well.
11. Blake (24-5)
The other top Tampa Bay area club on this list is the Yellow Jackets, which brought back 2026 4-star forward Joe Philon. Blake lost in the Class 4A playoffs against Gibbs (see above), 50-49.
12. Evans (25-7)
The Trojans made their way up the rankings throughout the season and came up against a stout St. Thomas Aquinas team in the Class 6A state finals. Evans ended with a 71-63 loss, capping a strong year for the Trojans.
13. The Villages (26-6)
Not a surprise that the Buffaloes were right there at the end against a very good Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian squad, but it was bittersweet ending. Falling 66-64 to the Eagles was a tough way to conclude the 2024-2025 campaign.
14. Andrew Jackson (28-3)
The Tigers finished as the Class 4A state runner ups a year ago and brought back enough to make another deep postseason run this winter. Andrew Jackson, though, wasn't able to make it back to the state championship game and ended up falling to The Villages, 57-55, in the Class 3A state semifinals.
15. Riviera Prep (22-10)
Despite losing Dante Allen to transferring to Montverde Academy, the Bulldogs were still among one of South Florida's top clubs. The Bulldogs proved so at the very end when they defeated Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic for the Class 2A state title, 66-54.
16. Edgewater (20-9)
The Fighting Eagles were right on the doorstep of winning it all in Class 6A last and were on the cusp of returning to do so again. Edgewater wasn't able to finish the mission, however, falling to Central Floirida foe Evans, 77-72.
17. Windermere (26-6)
Losing to an absolutely loaded Columbus squad in the Class 7A state championship takes nothing away from what the Wolverines have done this season. This team defeated last year's runnerups, Oak Ridge, in the postseason.
18. Miami (22-6)
The Stingarees stay in our rankings even after their sixth and final loss coming against eventual Class 7A state champion Columbus, 77-44. Miami has been one of the top teams out of South Florida.
19. Oak Ridge (17-10)
The Pioneers' losses on the season have come against teams like nationally ranked Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Gonzaga, Duncanville and Pebblebrook. Providence commitment Jamier Jones was the premier star for the Pioneers from last season, but it was a much shorter playoff run than last season this time around. Oak Ridge makes a steep fall in our last set of rankings.
20. Blanche Ely (20-9)
We can't leave the Class 5A state champion Tigers off of this list. Early on, it was hard to judge what exactly this team was going to do. In the end, Blanche Ely was able to get by Ponte Vedra, 44-38, for the 5A crown.
21. Saint Andrew's (26-4)
Though the Scots' postseason run in Class 3A ended with a loss against eventual state champion Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Saint Andrew's all season long had been showing us they belong among the state's elites.
22. Charlotte (22-7)
The Fightin' Tarpons really turned things on in the second half of the season and there was reason to believe they could possibly reach the Class 6A title game. Charlotte fell to St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals, 69-42.
23. Cardinal Gibbons (25-5)
Entering the rankings for the first time this season is the Chiefs as they impressed throughout the playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, 72-58.
24. Sarasota (28-3)
The Sailors were Sarasota County's top team all season long and proved it by reaching the Class 7A state semifinals. Sarasota fell to runnerups Windermere, 59-39.
25. Hawthorne (20-3)
Just because they play out of the Rural classification doesn't mean we don't think they can't sneak in and take the final spot in our rankings. Hawthorne really dominated for the most part throughout the Rural playoffs, capping it with a 59-38 thrashing of Crossroad Academy.
