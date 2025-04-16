Final Top 25 Florida high school girls basketball rankings (4/16/2025)
The Florida high school girls' basketball season is officially complete for 2024-2025 with the IMG Academy Ascenders capping off their first national title in program history, defeating the three-time defending national champion Montverde Academy Eagles, 80-78 in overtime.
Here is the final complete breakdown of Florida's elite girls basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, as we see it for rankings:
1. IMG Academy (19-4)
The IMG Academy Ascenders claim the top spot in the final Florida high school girls basketball Top 25 Rankings. The Ascenders capped off the Chipotle Nationals title where they erased a 17-point second-half deficit to defeat Montverde Academy, who won the previous three Chipotle National Championships.
2. Montverde Academy (26-2)
The three-time defending national champion Montverde Academy Eagles came up just short of a fourth consecutive national title. The Lady Eagles return their leading scorer in junior guard Saniyah Hall who averaged 20.0 points per game this season.
3. Palm Bay (25-7)
The Palm Bay Pirates are coming off their first state title in school history where they erased a double-digit deficit against American Heritage Plantation. The Lady Pirates also competed in this year's Throne Invitational where they lost in the opening round against Bishop McNamara (Maryland).
4. Cardinal Mooney (24-9)
The Cardinal Mooney Cougars claimed the school's first state title in program history last month where they defeated Bolles (Jacksonville). The Cougars were led this season by sophomore small forward Madeline Mignery who averaged 16.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season.
5. Winter Haven (27-2)
The Winter Haven Blue Devils capped off the 2024-2025 season where they won their sixth state title in program history and first since 2018. The Blue Devils were led this season by 6'0 junior guard Serenity Hardy.
6. Wildwood (25-0)
The Wildwood Wildcats were the lone remaining unbeaten team in the state of Florida where they won the rural-classification state championship defeating Holmes County, 65-43.
7. DME Academy (27-9)
DME Academy was led this season by 5'11 junior guard Gigi Battle who averaged 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.
8. Miami Country Day (20-11)
The Miami Country Day Spartans capped off their 10th state title in program history following a 47-37 win over Providence (Jacksonville). The Spartans were led by 5'10 sophomore small forward Jalynn Belton.
9. Central Pointe Christian (22-7)
The Central Pointe Christian White Tigers were led this season by 6'2 senior point guard Jayshlynn Vega, who is signed to play college basketball at Saint Peter's University next season.
10. New Smyrna Beach (27-5)
The New Smyrna Beach Barracudas won their first state title in program history last month defeating Gainesville, 56-49. The Barracudas were led this season by Marshall signee Olivia Olson.
11. American Heritage Plantation (21-9)
The American Heritage Plantation Patriots capped off the 2024-2025 season coming up just short in the Class 4A Championship Game against Palm Bay.
12. Bolles (Jacksonville) (25-6)
The Bolles Bulldogs reached the Final Four for the first time in program history where they defeated Somerset Academy Canyons in the semifinals in overtime, followed by a 64-54 loss to Cardinal Mooney in the Championship Game.
13. Bloomingdale (25-5)
The Bloomingdale Bulls won their first state championship in program history last month where they defeated Miami Southridge, 43-41.
14. Doral Academy (21-8)
The Doral Academy Firebirds made their second consecutive Final Four appearance this season before coming up just short in the Semifinals against Dr. Phillips.
15. Grandview Prep (26-4)
The Grandview Prep Pride led by Oklahoma State signee Lena Girardi and Maine University signee Abby Price capped off their high school careers with a state championship.
16. Dr. Phillips (20-10)
The Dr. Phillips Lady Panthers reached the Class 7A Championship Game where they had their eyes set on a fourth consecutive state title, before coming up just short against Winter Haven.
17. Providence School (24-7)
The Providence Stallions reached the Class 2A Championship Game before coming up just short against Miami Country Day.
18. Miami Southridge (17-11)
The Miami Southridge Spartans battled adversity when assistant coach Stephanie Doctor was named the program's interim head coach before the district tournament. The Spartans reached the Class 6A Championship Game before losing to Bloomingdale, 43-41.
19. Ocoee (25-4)
The Ocoee Knights reached the Final Four for the first time in program history before falling to nationally-ranked Winter Haven in the semifinals.
20. Somerset Academy Canyons (20-8)
The Somerset Academy Canyons reached the Class 3A Semifinals for the first time in program history before coming up just short in a overtime thriller against Bolles.
21. St. Thomas Aquinas (18-9)
The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders had their 2024-2025 season come to an end in the regional semifinals against Miami Southridge.
22. Steinbrenner (26-4)
The Steinbrenner Warriors reached the Final Four for the first time in program history this season before their season came to an end against Miami Southridge.
23. Windermere Prep (21-8)
The Windermere Prep Lakers reached the Class 3A, Region 2 Final before having their season come to an end against Cardinal Mooney. The Lakers were led this season by junior guard Jazlyn Bowman.
24. Westminster Academy (22-8)
The Westminster Academy Lions reached the Class 2A, Region 4 Final before having their season come to an end against Miami Country Day. The Lions were led this season by Robert Morris commit Markeli Jones-Tynes who averaged 16.8 points per game.
25. Rickards (Tallahassee) (20-4)
The Rickards Lady Raiders reached the Final Four for the first time since 2013 where they lost to American Heritage Plantation in the semifinals.
