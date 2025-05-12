Final Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (5/12/2025)
The fastest growing sport on the high school circuit has concluded the state championships over in Tampa, thus ending the 2025 season out of the Sunshine State.
When it comes to leading the way in the sport of girls flag football, Florida stands at the forefront and produces some of the best talent in the nation on an annual basis. Who are the best teams out of the Sunshine State, though?
Headlining the top of the final rankings as the new No. 1, Alonso Ravens of Hillsborough County as they finish as the state's best team. Who else makes the cut in our final rankings?
Check out our final power rankings as the season has come to a close, as we see it.
1. Alonso (20-2)
Topping everyone as our No. 1 team are the Ravens of Tampa after defeating Wellington in overtime for the Class 4A state crown. From beating last year's 2A champs Miami Palmetto to upending Robinson during the regular season, Alonso earned this ranking because of its body of work and strength of schedule. Notching the program's fourth state title was quite possibly the toughest for Matt Hernandez and crew.
2. Robinson (19-3)
If not for a 18-0 regular season loss to Alonso, we likely would've had Robinson ahead of Alonso, but the head-to-head has to matter somewhat. Nonetheless, it can't be unscored how good this Knights team played through the playoffs en route to easily knocking off Choctawhatchee, 41-0, for the program's 10th state championship.
3. Seminole Ridge (17-2)
The Hawks proved throughout the course of the regular season and playoffs that they're a team that can compete with anyone. Seminole Ridge capped the season with a dominant 26-2 win over Chiles for the Class 3A state championship.
4. Wellington (17-2)
Now maybe some folks didn't give the Wolverines much of a chance up against Alonso in the 4A final, but they certainly proved they belonged every step of the way. Wellington got hot at the right time, knocking off a very good Fort Pierce Central team in the postseason and also beating a undefeated Spruce Creek club.
5. Miami Edison (19-1)
Owning a victory over Miami Palmetto plus winning the Class 1A state championship over a very good Wildwood team vaults the Red Raiders into the top 5 in our final rankings. Miami Edison ended up winning on the final play of regulation, 26-20, over Wildwood to cap the most exciting finish to a state final over the weekend.
6. Miami Palmetto (16-4)
The Panthers may have come up short in their quest to win a consecutive state championship, but it wasn't because of their defensive effort in the 4A semifinal versus Alonso. Yielding just seven points, Miami Palmetto's offense just couldn't get over the hump despite forcing nearly half a dozen turnovers.
7. Steinbrenner (15-6)
Though the Warriors have six losses under their belt, they were able to reach the Class 4A region finals, losing to eventual state champion Alonso. Having KK Ramsey for another two seasons makes this a program that will remain in title contention in 2026 and 2027.
8. Lennard (16-3)
It was another banner year for Travis Combs and the Longhorns, but falling short in the regional semifinals was a tough pill to swallow for a team that looked poised to return to the state championship game. Lennard will return a host of starters, making this a team that will be back come next spring.
9. Wildwood (13-1)
Some folks may point to the number of overall games the Wildcats had played regarding why they weren't highly regarded. Forget all of that because we could easily be taking about how Wildwood won the Class 1A state title. With Zoey Brown being just a freshman, we have a feeling the Wildcats will be back sooner rather than later.
10. Choctawhatchee (18-3)
Don't let the final score of the Class 2A state championship game dictate how you feel about this Indians' team. This is a good team that ran up against a buzzsaw in Robinson. Quarterback Diaris Morales will be back in 2026, which will make Choctawhatchee a contender once again.
11. Chiles (15-5)
Michael Kumar's bunch was a gritty group at the FHSAA state championships this past weekend. The Timberwolves ended up falling to Seminole Ridge in the Class 3A state championship, but having freshman quarterback Kendall Sadbury leading the way speaks to a bright future ahead for Chiles.
12. Spruce Creek (19-1)
Losing in the 4A state semifinals is definitely no knock on the Hawks and the kind of season they just had. With a group that's full of talented underclassmen, we can see Spruce Creek back in Tampa this time next year once again.
13. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (17-1)
Undefeated heading into the Class 2A state semifinals, the Bulldogs stood toe-to-toe with an experienced Choctawhatchee team and fell by one point. Dr. Joaquin Garcia quarterback Maliyah Newton is just a freshman will have three more years under center, giving this team a chance to be back at states.
14. Florida State High (15-4)
The Seminoles gave eventual 1A champion Miami Edison everything they could want and more in a 21014 overtime loss in the state semifinals. Though Florida State High didn't win it all, coming within a score of the champion validates their positioning here.
15. East Bay (17-4)
East Bay reached the Class 3A state semifinals, but lost to eventual champion Seminole Ridge, 18-0. The Indians has a pair of sophomore quarterbacks and should be one of the Tampa Bay area's best teams come next season.
16. Land O' Lakes (15-2)
It was obvious that the Gators weren't your run-of-the-mill first year team as they knocked off Robinson and stood toe-to-toe with Steinbrenner during the regular season. We'd have them ranked higher, but a playoff loss to 12-7 Springstead brings them down several notches.
17. Homestead (16-5)
The Broncos had high hopes of creating a rematch from the regular season against Seminole Ridge for the Class 3A state championship, but fell short in a loss to Chiles in the semifinals. Regardless, Homestead proved themselves as a state power out of South Florida and worthy of being ranked.
18. Hernando (15-4)
Making their first ever appearance at states, it could only be expected that Hernando battling nerves and the second-ranked Robinson Knights, would be overcoming a lot. The Leopards are a team on the rise and will be a team to watch out for come 2026.
19. Fort Pierce Central (18-2)
All season long, it looked like the Cobras might be a team that could take it all the way to Tampa for the 4A title. Despite falling short of their overall goal, Fort Pierce Central was undoubtedly one of the state's best teams throughout the course of the season.
20. Western (15-5)
The Wildcats were a tough team to read all season long, but what can't be debated is their strength of schedule and who they played, defeated. Wins over St. Thomas Aquinas and Somerset Academy-Canyons made solified how good this Western bunch really was.
21. Pace (17-2)
Amaya Pablo ended her senior campaign with a bang, completing 352-of-501 passes for 3,412 yards and 52 touchdowns. The Patriots came up just short against Chiles in the region finals, 12-7.
22. Somerset Academy-Canyons (16-4)
The Cougars went into the Class 1A state semifinals as a team many thought had the team to win it all. Falling 32-13 to Wildwood in the semis showed they're a year away from competing for it all as they return a bevy of underclassmen.
23. St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Thomas Aquinas had won the Class 3A, District 14 championship in a 22-0 win over Boyd Anderson. The Raiders lost 25-19 to Homestead in the region finals.
24. Park Vista (10-6)
Now hear us out on the Cobras. Even though Park Vista has six losses to its name, they came against teams that are all on this list. Losses came against Fort Pierce Central, Palm Beach Gardens, Seminole Ridge, Spanish River and Class 4A state finalist Wellington.
25. Harmony (14-5)
The Longhorns take the final spot in our rankings as they ended up falling to Wellington, 25-20 in the Class 4A region finals.
