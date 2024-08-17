Fireworks mistaken as gunshots cause panic at Apopka-Tampa Bay Tech preseason game
Fireworks mistaken for multiple gunshots caused panic at a Florida high school preseason football game between visiting Apopka and Tampa Bay Tech, Friday night in Tampa, according to multiple sources.
The host Titans were up 35-7 over the Blue Darters before play was suspended indefinitely when a smoke bomb was thrown and the firework sounds that were mistaken to being gunshots, rang out from the parking lot area.
Per one eyewitness account of the scene at Tampa Bay Technical High School, players, fans and students ran from the bleachers toward the exits after the disturbance. A video posted to social media even shows Apopka players and coaches taking cover by laying face down on the turf field. Soon thereafter, the stadium was evacuated and the game was stopped.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl