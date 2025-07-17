Five-star recruit transferring from Louisiana high school to Florida
Jesuit High School defensive end Zyron Forstall is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, according to his X account.
Forstall was named to the the Catholic League all-district team last season, according to nola.com. He had 13 sacks and forced four fumbles as Jesuit went to the second round of the playoffs.
Forstall is a junior who is the No. 6-ranked player in the class of 2027, according to 247sports.com.
He recently received offers from USC, Florida and Texas.
247sports.com says this of Forstall:
"A 6-foot-3 1/2, 235-pounder with sneaky frame potential who could fit a variety of roles and alignments. Experienced as a two-point and three-point edge rusher, and has also played off the ball. Flashes impressive penetrating juice that accompanies sudden redirecting ability, whether pursuing the run or concocting a second rush. Athletic enough to chase down plays from behind. Plays aware. Competed in track and field in middle school. Produced excellent testing numbers in Spring 2025 to confirm the functional athleticism on tape. Productive as an impact defender with 13 sacks and four forced fumbles as a sophomore. Wins with tools and effort, so pass-rushing potential should be quite high once technical acumen consistently joins the party. Projects as a high-major defensive playmaker who possesses significant long-term developmental upside."
