Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec. 1, 2025
South Florida high school football players were gridiron greats last Friday in FHSAA regional finals.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played Nov. 28, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Nov. 21: Miami Immaculata-LaSalle MLB Ian Destinobles.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Dec. 6. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Braylen Green, CB/FS/WR, Miami Palmetto
Senior rushed for a touchdown and returned a punt for another score to power the Panthers past Miami Goleman, 65-41, in the Class 7A, Region 4 final.
Timothy Potts, QB, Miami Goleman
The junior threw multiple TD passes to lead the Gators in a loss to Miami Palmetto.
Tyler Tindel, LB, West Broward
Super sophomore made a whopping 18 tackles, including 14 solo, to go along with a sack to power the Bobcats past Miami Southridge, 30-27, in the Class 6A, Region 4 final.
Jhakari Johnson, WR, Miami Southridge
Senior caught five passes for 101 yards and two TDs in a loss to West Broward.
Mason Mallory, QB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Super senior completed 18 of 23 passes for three TDs and ran 10 times for 67 yards and a score to lead the Raiders past Hollywood McArthur, 34-7, in the Class 5A, Region 4 final.
Terrance Johnson, DB, American Heritage Plantation
Senior recorded two interceptions to march the Patriots past Fort Lauderdale Archbishop McCarthy, 25-20, in the Class 4A, Region 4 final.
Neiman Lawrence, QB, Miami Northwestern
Sophomore sensation threw a whopping seven TD passes in a 50-29 victory against rival Miami Central in the Class 3A, Region 4 final.
Donte Findeson, RB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Talented junior rushed 10 times for 142 yards and two TDs to guide the Chiefs past Miami Immaculata-LaSalle, 20-17, in the Class 2A, Region 4 final.
Nate Merrell, Jr., QB, Miami Immaculata-LaSalle
Super sophomore completed 14 of 23 passes for 211 yards and two TDs and rushed nine times for 58 yards in a loss to Cardinal Gibbons.
Derrek Cooper, ATH/FS, Chaminade-Madonna
The senior rushed 34 times for 257 yards and one TD to power the Lions past Miami True North Classical Academy, 35-14, in the Class 1A, Region 4 final.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962