High School

Florida (FHSAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (4/23/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Florida high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Andy Villamarzo

Venice's Nic Dunn (#6) hits a home run. Venice wins by blanking Sarasota 4-0 during a home game at Venice, Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Venice's Nic Dunn (#6) hits a home run. Venice wins by blanking Sarasota 4-0 during a home game at Venice, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. / Thomas Bender/Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playoff time has arrived in Florida high school baseball.

The postseason begins this Wednesday night as Classes 7A through 1A, with a handful of games having already played on Monday night. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the Sunshine State, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

>>Florida high school baseball playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 FHSAA baseball playoffs.

Florida high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the FHSAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from FHSAA's Classes 1A-7A:

CLASS 7A

Region 1

No. 8 Atlantic Coast at No. 1 Spruce Creek

No. 5 Timber Creek at No. 4 Creekside

No. 7 Lake Mary at No. 2 Winter Park

No. 6 West Orange at No. 3 Hagerty

Region 2

No. 8 Olympia at No. 1 Venice

No. 5 Strawberry Crest at No. 4 Newsome

No. 7 Alonso at No. 2 Windermere

No. 6 Sarasota at No. 3 George Jenkins

Region 3

No. 8 Palm Beach Central at No. 1 Vero Beach

No. 5 Wellington at No. 4 Park Vista

No. 7 Lake Nona at No. 2 Harmony

No. 6 St. Cloud at No. 3 Jupiter

Region 4

No. 8 Cypress Bay at No. 1 Majory Stoneman Douglas

No. 5 Western at No. 4 Taravella

No. 7 Ferguson at No. 2 Columbus

No. 6 Southwest at No. 3 West Broward

CLASS 6A

Region 1

No. 8 First Coast at No. 1 Buchholz

No. 5 Fletcher at No. 4 Tate

No. 7 Oviedo at No. 2 Pace

No. 6 East River at No. 3 Tocoi Creek

Region 2

No. 8 Horizon at No. 1 Bloomingdale

No. 5 Lake Minneola at No. 4 Melbourne

No. 7 Dwyer at No. 2 Viera

No. 6 Durant at No. 3 Martin County

Region 3

No. 8 Palmetto at No. 1 Sickles

No. 5 Gaither at No. 4 East Lake

No. 7 Steinbrenner at No. 2 Plant

No. 3 Parrish Community at No. 6 Wharton

Region 4

No. 8 Ida Baker at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas

No. 4 Southridge at No. 5 West Boca Raton

No. 7 Flanagan at No. 2 Doral Academy

No. 6 Nova at No. 3 Braddock

CLASS 5A

Region 1

No. 8 Milton at No. 1 Niceville

No. 4 Mosley at No. 5 Columbia

No. 7 Ponte Vedra at No. 2 Lincoln

No. 6 Chiles at No. 3 Gulf Breeze

Region 2

No. 8 Auburndale at No. 1 Winter Springs

No. 5 Wesley Chapel at No. 4 Daytona Seabreeze

No. 7 River Ridge at No. 2 Sebring

No. 3 New Smyrna Beach at No. 6 Springstead

Region 3

No. 8 North Fort Myers at No. 1 Charlotte

No. 4 Fort Myers at No. 5 Gulf Coast

No. 7 Mariner at No. 2 Braden River

No. 3 Manatee at No. 6 East Bay

Region 4

No. 8 Delray Beach Atlantic at No. 1 Mater Academy Charter

No. 5 South Fork at No. 4 Pembroke Pines Charter

No. 7 Heritage at No. 2 Archbishop McCarthy

No. 3 Varela at No. 6 Okeechobee

CLASS 4A

Region 1

No. 4 Choctawhatchee at No. 1 Arnold

No. 3 Escambia at No. 2 Clay

Region 2

No. 5 Lake Wales or No. 4 Mount Dora at No. 1 Orlando Bishop Moore

No. 6 Pine Ridge at No. 2 Mulberry OR vs. No. 7 Eustis

Region 3

No. 5 Countryside at No. 1 Jesuit OR vs. No. 8 Bonita Springs

No. 3 Island Coast at No. 2 Barron Collier OR vs. No. 7 Lemon Bay

Region 4

No. 5 Key West OR No. 4 Satellite at No. 1 Plantation American Heritage

No. 3 Eau Gallie OR No. 6 Belen Jesuit at No. 2 Merritt Island

CLASS 3A

Region 1

No. 5 West Nassau OR No. 4 Fernandina Beach at No. 1 South Walton

No. 3 Suwannee OR No. 6 Baldwin at No. 2 West Florida

Region 2

No. 5 Umatilla OR No. 4 Nature Coast at No. 1 South Sumter

No. 3 The Villages at No. 2 North Marion OR vs. No 7 Hernando

Region 3

No. 4 McKeel Academy at No. 1 Bishop Verot

No. 3 Calvary Christian at No. 2 North Broward Prep

Region 4

No. 4 Monsignor Pace at No. 1 Miami Springs

CLASS 2A

Region 1

No. 5 Episcopal School of Jacksonville at No. 1 Trinity Christian Academy

No. 3 Bozeman OR No. 6 Bolles at No. 2 Bishop Snyder

Region 2

No. 5 John Carroll Catholic at No. 1 Orlando The First Academy

Region 3

No. 5 Cardinal Mooney at No. 1 Tampa Catholic OR vs. No 8 Bishop McLaughlin

No. 3 Carrollwood Day at No. 2 Berkeley Prep

Region 4

No. 5 St. John Paul OR No. 4 True North Classical at No. 1 Cardinal Newman

No. 6 Saint Andrew's at No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna OR vs. No. 7 Westminster Christian

CLASS 1A

Region 1

No. 5 North Florida Christian OR No. 4 St. John Paul II at No. 1 St. Johns Country Day

No. 3 St. Joseph at No. 2 University Christian

Region 2

No. 4 Trinity Christian Academy at No. 1 Mount Dora Christian

No. 6 Oak Hall OR No. 3 St. Francis Catholic at No. 2 Orangewood Christian

Region 3

No. 4 Cambridge Christian at No. 1 Neumann

No. 3 Canterbury at No. 2 Northside Christian

Region 4

No. 4 Brito at No. 1 Schoolhouse Prep

No. 3 Jupiter Christian at No. 2 Miami Christian

Rural

Region 1

No. 4 Chipley at No. 1 Holmes County

No. 3 Central at No. 2 Jay

Region 2

No. 4 Blountstown at No. 1 Cottondale

No. 3 Franklin County at No. 2 Port St. Joe

Region 3

No. 4 Aucilla Christian at No. 1 Lafayette

No. 3 Branford at No. 2 Union County

Region 4

No. 4 Chiefland at No. 1 Trenton

No. 2 Fort Meade at No. 3 Marathon

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2025 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida