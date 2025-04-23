Florida (FHSAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (4/23/2025)
Playoff time has arrived in Florida high school baseball.
The postseason begins this Wednesday night as Classes 7A through 1A, with a handful of games having already played on Monday night. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the Sunshine State, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
Florida high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the FHSAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from FHSAA's Classes 1A-7A:
CLASS 7A
Region 1
No. 8 Atlantic Coast at No. 1 Spruce Creek
No. 5 Timber Creek at No. 4 Creekside
No. 7 Lake Mary at No. 2 Winter Park
No. 6 West Orange at No. 3 Hagerty
Region 2
No. 8 Olympia at No. 1 Venice
No. 5 Strawberry Crest at No. 4 Newsome
No. 7 Alonso at No. 2 Windermere
No. 6 Sarasota at No. 3 George Jenkins
Region 3
No. 8 Palm Beach Central at No. 1 Vero Beach
No. 5 Wellington at No. 4 Park Vista
No. 7 Lake Nona at No. 2 Harmony
No. 6 St. Cloud at No. 3 Jupiter
Region 4
No. 8 Cypress Bay at No. 1 Majory Stoneman Douglas
No. 5 Western at No. 4 Taravella
No. 7 Ferguson at No. 2 Columbus
No. 6 Southwest at No. 3 West Broward
CLASS 6A
Region 1
No. 8 First Coast at No. 1 Buchholz
No. 5 Fletcher at No. 4 Tate
No. 7 Oviedo at No. 2 Pace
No. 6 East River at No. 3 Tocoi Creek
Region 2
No. 8 Horizon at No. 1 Bloomingdale
No. 5 Lake Minneola at No. 4 Melbourne
No. 7 Dwyer at No. 2 Viera
No. 6 Durant at No. 3 Martin County
Region 3
No. 8 Palmetto at No. 1 Sickles
No. 5 Gaither at No. 4 East Lake
No. 7 Steinbrenner at No. 2 Plant
No. 3 Parrish Community at No. 6 Wharton
Region 4
No. 8 Ida Baker at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas
No. 4 Southridge at No. 5 West Boca Raton
No. 7 Flanagan at No. 2 Doral Academy
No. 6 Nova at No. 3 Braddock
CLASS 5A
Region 1
No. 8 Milton at No. 1 Niceville
No. 4 Mosley at No. 5 Columbia
No. 7 Ponte Vedra at No. 2 Lincoln
No. 6 Chiles at No. 3 Gulf Breeze
Region 2
No. 8 Auburndale at No. 1 Winter Springs
No. 5 Wesley Chapel at No. 4 Daytona Seabreeze
No. 7 River Ridge at No. 2 Sebring
No. 3 New Smyrna Beach at No. 6 Springstead
Region 3
No. 8 North Fort Myers at No. 1 Charlotte
No. 4 Fort Myers at No. 5 Gulf Coast
No. 7 Mariner at No. 2 Braden River
No. 3 Manatee at No. 6 East Bay
Region 4
No. 8 Delray Beach Atlantic at No. 1 Mater Academy Charter
No. 5 South Fork at No. 4 Pembroke Pines Charter
No. 7 Heritage at No. 2 Archbishop McCarthy
No. 3 Varela at No. 6 Okeechobee
CLASS 4A
Region 1
No. 4 Choctawhatchee at No. 1 Arnold
No. 3 Escambia at No. 2 Clay
Region 2
No. 5 Lake Wales or No. 4 Mount Dora at No. 1 Orlando Bishop Moore
No. 6 Pine Ridge at No. 2 Mulberry OR vs. No. 7 Eustis
Region 3
No. 5 Countryside at No. 1 Jesuit OR vs. No. 8 Bonita Springs
No. 3 Island Coast at No. 2 Barron Collier OR vs. No. 7 Lemon Bay
Region 4
No. 5 Key West OR No. 4 Satellite at No. 1 Plantation American Heritage
No. 3 Eau Gallie OR No. 6 Belen Jesuit at No. 2 Merritt Island
CLASS 3A
Region 1
No. 5 West Nassau OR No. 4 Fernandina Beach at No. 1 South Walton
No. 3 Suwannee OR No. 6 Baldwin at No. 2 West Florida
Region 2
No. 5 Umatilla OR No. 4 Nature Coast at No. 1 South Sumter
No. 3 The Villages at No. 2 North Marion OR vs. No 7 Hernando
Region 3
No. 4 McKeel Academy at No. 1 Bishop Verot
No. 3 Calvary Christian at No. 2 North Broward Prep
Region 4
No. 4 Monsignor Pace at No. 1 Miami Springs
CLASS 2A
Region 1
No. 5 Episcopal School of Jacksonville at No. 1 Trinity Christian Academy
No. 3 Bozeman OR No. 6 Bolles at No. 2 Bishop Snyder
Region 2
No. 5 John Carroll Catholic at No. 1 Orlando The First Academy
Region 3
No. 5 Cardinal Mooney at No. 1 Tampa Catholic OR vs. No 8 Bishop McLaughlin
No. 3 Carrollwood Day at No. 2 Berkeley Prep
Region 4
No. 5 St. John Paul OR No. 4 True North Classical at No. 1 Cardinal Newman
No. 6 Saint Andrew's at No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna OR vs. No. 7 Westminster Christian
CLASS 1A
Region 1
No. 5 North Florida Christian OR No. 4 St. John Paul II at No. 1 St. Johns Country Day
No. 3 St. Joseph at No. 2 University Christian
Region 2
No. 4 Trinity Christian Academy at No. 1 Mount Dora Christian
No. 6 Oak Hall OR No. 3 St. Francis Catholic at No. 2 Orangewood Christian
Region 3
No. 4 Cambridge Christian at No. 1 Neumann
No. 3 Canterbury at No. 2 Northside Christian
Region 4
No. 4 Brito at No. 1 Schoolhouse Prep
No. 3 Jupiter Christian at No. 2 Miami Christian
Rural
Region 1
No. 4 Chipley at No. 1 Holmes County
No. 3 Central at No. 2 Jay
Region 2
No. 4 Blountstown at No. 1 Cottondale
No. 3 Franklin County at No. 2 Port St. Joe
Region 3
No. 4 Aucilla Christian at No. 1 Lafayette
No. 3 Branford at No. 2 Union County
Region 4
No. 4 Chiefland at No. 1 Trenton
No. 2 Fort Meade at No. 3 Marathon
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi