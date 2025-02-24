Florida girls basketball FHSAA Class 1A semifinal previews, predictions
The Class 1A state girls basketball final four teams are set in the state of Florida and the classification did not disappoint. We've seen plenty of upsets as well as some thrilling finishes over the last couple of weeks.
Heading into Tuesday's state semifinal games, both matchups should be intriguing to watch as we feature a couple of first-time semifinalists.
Class 1A Semifinal #1: Tuesday, February 25 at 1:00 p.m.
Keswick Christian (21-8) vs Grandview Prep (24-4)
The Keswick Crusaders return the to Final Four for the first time since 2020, the ninth time in program history. The Crusaders are lead by head coach Karrmayne King (698 career wins), who coached her 1,000th career game at Keswick in January and has guided Keswick to a 21-8 record this year, the Crusaders fourth-straight season with 20+ wins. This is the ninth time the Crusaders have reached the Final Four, with seven of those coming under King.
The Crusaders are led by senior Robyn Cantwell (12.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.0 steals per game). Cantwell is also the third all-time leading scorer with more than 1,400 career points. Cantwell is also the school's record holder for most three-point field goals made, connecting on 196 threes in at Keswick.
The Pride are led by their big three featuring senior shooting guard Lena Girardi (Oklahoma State signee), Abby Price (Maine signee) and Kayla Greyvensteyn where they come into the semifinals on a 14-game winning streak that dates back to December 30, 2024 where they lost to St. Mary's (New York) in the final game of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
In two playoff games this season, The Pride are winning by an average margin of 41.5 points per game, where they have got huge contributions from Girardi and the rest of the supporting cast.
Prediction: Grandview Prep
Class 1A Semifinal #2: Tuesday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m.
Central Florida Christian Academy (21-8) vs North Florida Educational Institute (19-12)
The Central Florida Christian Academy Eagles are back in the Final Four for the second consecutive season where they will look to claim some unfinished business this go around where they were the state runner-up last season.
The Lady Eagles are coming off a dominant 41-point win over Mount Dora Christian in the regional finals to claim their spot in the Final Four.
The Lady Eagles are led by senior combo guard Soraya Jokhan who is averaging a team-high 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
The North Florida Educational Institute Eagles are in the Final Four for the first time in program history where they come into play on a six-game winning streak dating back to January 29.
Sophomore point guard Sawsan Kamara has stepped up in a big way this season for the Eagles where she is averaging a team-best 14.0 points per game. She hasn't been the only key contributor for the Eagles this postseason, as they are also getting production from sophomore combo guard Beyonce Jedinie (11.8 points per game), freshman combo guard Jordann Sibley (9.6 points per game), and junior small forward Jannell Houston who is the veteran of the group averaging 9.4 points per game this season.
In their three playoff games, North Florida Educational Institute has shown no signs of slowing down where they've picked up 30+ point victories in each game.
Prediction: North Florida Educational Institute
