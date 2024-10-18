Florida governor Ron DeSantis attends CCC vs. Venice football game
Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a one-time candidate for the Republican party presidential nomination, was on the sidelines for Friday's football game between Venice High School and host Clearwater Central Catholic.
DeSantis, who has received high praise for his leadership is guiding the state through the back-to-back blows from hurricanes Helene and Milton, in recent weeks, first showed his penchant for leadership while serving as captain of the Dunedin (Florida) football team. He was also a high school baseball player and went on to play the sport in college at Yale University.
DeSantis has been a regular visitor to high school games, often at Vero Beach High School. In 2020, he attended a playoff game between Vero Beach and Miami Palmetto, where he participated in the pre-game coin toss and met with both teams in their locker rooms. He once again did the honors for the coin toss on Friday.
In his role as governor, DeSantis has been involved in policies affecting high school sports, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, he advocated for allowing high school sports, including football, to continue during the pandemic with certain health guidelines in place. This stance made him a supporter of keeping school athletics open, despite nationwide debates on the matter.
