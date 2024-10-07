Florida has produced second best roster of current NFL stars
Having launched stars like Lamar Jackson, the Bosa brothers and Patrick Surtain, a NFL roster of former Florida high school football players ranks behind only one other state
A recent study by Sportscasting.com analyzed every NFL roster rated the states that have produced the best group of players currently playing in the NFL, out of 23 eligible states. To be considered for ranking, a state must have at least 22 current NFL players.
Florida's NFL players, headed by the Baltimore Ravens two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, were ranked No. 2, behind only Texas. It would be hard to argue with this assessment as you scroll through the list of names Florida has produced which are currently starring in the NFL.
Here is Florida's NFL alum team. You can see where every other state ranks by reviewing the entire report.
QB: Lamar Jackson, Boynton Beach Community High School
RB: Derrick Henry, Yulee High School
WR: Calvin Ridley, Monarch High School
TE: Jonnu Smith, West Port High School
T: Laremy Tunsil, Columbia High School
G: Evan Neal, IMG Academy
C: Cesar Ruiz, IMG Academy
G: Robert Hainsey, IMG Academy
T: Jawaan Taylor, Cocoa High School
WR: Zay Flowers, NSU University High School
WR: Diontae Johnson, Lennard High School
DE: Joey Bosa, St. Thomas Aquinas High School
DT: Jalen Carter, Apopkas High School
DT: Leonard Williams, Mainland High School
DE: Nick Bosa, St. Thomas Aquinas High School
ILB: Azeez Al-Shaair, Hillsborough High School
ILB: Lavonte David, Miami Northwestern High School
CB: Devon Witherspoon, Pine Forest High School
CB: Carlton Davis, Miami Norland High School
S: Derwin James, Haines City High School
S: Marcus Maye, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy
CB: Patrick Surtain II, American Heritage High School
LS: Charley Hughlett, Hillsborough High School
P: Tommy Townsend, Boone High School
K: Matt Prater, Estero High School
Published