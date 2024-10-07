High School

Florida has produced second best roster of current NFL stars

Having launched stars like Lamar Jackson, the Bosa brothers and Patrick Surtain, a NFL roster of former Florida high school football players ranks behind only one other state

Gary Adornato

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) escapes the pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) during the first half at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 6, 2024
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) escapes the pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) during the first half at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 6, 2024 / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

A recent study by Sportscasting.com analyzed every NFL roster rated the states that have produced the best group of players currently playing in the NFL, out of 23 eligible states. To be considered for ranking, a state must have at least 22 current NFL players.

Florida's NFL players, headed by the Baltimore Ravens two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, were ranked No. 2, behind only Texas. It would be hard to argue with this assessment as you scroll through the list of names Florida has produced which are currently starring in the NFL.

Here is Florida's NFL alum team. You can see where every other state ranks by reviewing the entire report.

QB: Lamar Jackson, Boynton Beach Community High School

RB: Derrick Henry, Yulee High School

WR: Calvin Ridley, Monarch High School

TE: Jonnu Smith, West Port High School

T: Laremy Tunsil, Columbia High School

G: Evan Neal, IMG Academy

C: Cesar Ruiz, IMG Academy

G: Robert Hainsey, IMG Academy

T: Jawaan Taylor, Cocoa High School

WR: Zay Flowers, NSU University High School

WR: Diontae Johnson, Lennard High School

DE: Joey Bosa, St. Thomas Aquinas High School

DT: Jalen Carter, Apopkas High School

DT: Leonard Williams, Mainland High School

DE: Nick Bosa, St. Thomas Aquinas High School

ILB: Azeez Al-Shaair, Hillsborough High School

ILB: Lavonte David, Miami Northwestern High School

CB: Devon Witherspoon, Pine Forest High School

CB: Carlton Davis, Miami Norland High School

S: Derwin James, Haines City High School

S: Marcus Maye, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy

CB: Patrick Surtain II, American Heritage High School

LS: Charley Hughlett, Hillsborough High School

P: Tommy Townsend, Boone High School

K: Matt Prater, Estero High School

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Florida