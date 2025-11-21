Florida High School Athletic Association, Nike Partner Together
A massive partnership is coming for members of the Florida High School Athletic Association with Nike coming on board.
In a release by the FHSAA, details of a team up between the two to champion the next generation of Florida athletes has come together.
Nike, the global leader in sport performance, culture and innovation, will become the official athletic apparel partner of the FHSAA.
Partnership 'More Than Logos On Jersey' For Florida High School Athletic Association
“This partnership represents more than logos on jerseys - it’s about legacy,” FHSAA executive director Craig Damon said. “Nike’s dedication to innovation and athlete empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the high school sports experience in Florida.
“Together, we’re building environments that inspire student-athletes to dream bigger, play harder and lead stronger.”
Part of the partnership between the Florida High School Athletic Association and Nike will see Nike become the presenting sponsor of the Nike MVP Award at Girls Flag Football, recognizing top-performing female athletes who lead with both skill and spirit.
Nike Will Serve As Sponsor For Several Events
Nike will also become the presenting sponsor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day as a way to future showcase the long-standing commitment the company has to inspire and empower female athletes to achieve their full potential in the game and in life.
Nike will use its signature energy and innovation to Florida’s most iconic high school sport moments. They will accomplish this through branding and activation opportunities at all FHSAA championship events, along with connecting all athletes, families and fans.
The FHSAA has served as the governing body for interscholastic athletics in the state of Florida for over a century. They sanction and oversee competition in more than 30 sports and over 850 member schools with over 800,000 student-athletes.
Nike Has Deals With Top College, High School Athletes
A number of the top college football teams in the country have deals with Nike including Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Penn State, Florida State and Central Florida. They also have numerous NLI deals with many of the top college and high school athletes in the United States.
Nike is currently valued at $90.8 billion, as it was founded in 1964 by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. In 2024, Nike generated over $51 billion in revenue with almost 80,000 employees.
Knight was a track athlete at the University of Oregon, where Bowerman served as his head coach.