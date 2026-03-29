Florida High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings – March 28, 2026

While the Venice Indians continue to roll with a 19-0 record and the No. 1 ranking, multiple high school baseball teams across the Sunshine State are making their move as the 2026 season heads into April.

Doral Academy (18-2) out of South Florida has won six straight and jumped up one spot to No. 3 in the latest High School on SI Florida Baseball Top 25 rankings.

St. John Paul II Academy (19-1) of Boca Raton is rolling with a 10-game win streak and has moved to No. 11.

At the other end of the state, Tallahassee Chiles (15-3) has won 14 straight and vaulted to No. 12.

New to the poll is No. 13 Tampa Berkeley Prep (16-4), which has won 12 straight games. The Buccaneers are one of four Tampa Bay area teams in the Top 25.

Also new is No. 17 Canterbury (17-3) out of Fort Myers, which has won six straight; and No. 20 Creekside (18-3), which has won seven straight games.

The High School on SI Florida Baseball Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

1. Venice (19-0)

Last time: 1

The Southwest Florida power continues to roll, beating Palmetto, 9-1; Gloucester Catholic (Gloucester City, N.J.), 10-0; Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.), 12-0; and Baylor (Chattanooga), 4-1.

2. IMG Academy (16-3)

Last time: 2

The Ascenders have won four of their last five games, losing only to Canterbury, 9-3. Senior Charlie Messina is batting .444, and Chanwoo Park is 5-1 with a 2.66 earned run average.

3. Doral Academy (18-2)

Last time: 4

The Firebirds have won six straight since falling to defending national champion Stoneman Douglas. Louis Prieto is batting .423, and Christipher Vasallo is 5-0 with a 0.80 ERA.

4. Bishop Snyder (14-3)

Last time: 5



The Cardinals out of Jacksonville are 3-3 since beating South Walton, 2-1. Hudson Ridings is batting .400, and Cole Dennis is 5-1 with a 1.15 ERA.

5. South Walton (16-3)

Last time: 6

The Seahawks have won four straight since falling to Bishop Snyder, 2-1. Justin Didler is batting .467, and Denton Lord is 5-1 with a 1.09 ERA.

6. IMG Royal (13-2)

Last time: 24

The Ascenders have won 11 of their last 12 games, including 4-1 win against Tampa Catholic.

7. Tampa Catholic (17-2)

Last time: 8

The Crusaders have won seven of their last eight games. DJ Ford is batting .436, and Ty Fraga is 5-0 with a glittering 0.29 ERA.

8. Tampa Jesuit (15-4)

Last time: 7

The Tigers have won six of their last seven games, including an 8-1 win against IMG. Junior catcher Brady Marshall is batting .458, and junior Samir Mohammed (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is 5-0 with a glittering 0.47 ERA.

9. Stoneman Douglas (15-5)

Last time: 3

The five-time defending state champion has lost two of its last three games after beating Bishop Verot, 6-2. Jake Rizzo is batting .333, and Gio Rojas is 4-1 with a sparkling 0.46 ERA.

10. Bishop Moore (18-1)

Last time: 9

The Hornets won 16 straight to open the season before falling to Hagerty, 4-1. They bounced back to beat Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), 3-1; and Florida Christian, 14-4. Tyler Lomas is batting .540, and Emmett Whalen is 3-0 with a 0.30 ERA.

11. St. John Paul II Academy (19-1)

Last time: 15

The Eagles are flying high with a 10-game win streak. Campbell Harrison is batting .433, and Jack Wilhoit is 4-0 with a 1.27 ERA.

12. Tallahassee Chiles (15-3)

Last time: 19

The Timberwolves have won 14 straight, including a 15-0 victory against Lakeside School (Eufaula, Ala.).

13. Berkeley Prep (16-4)

Last time: Not ranked

The Buccaneers have won 12 straight, including a 9-4 win against Miami Columbus.

14. Miami Columbus (15-3)

Last time: 11

The Explorers have won six of their last seven games. Robbie Oyarzun and Jonny Perez lead the way.

15. St. Johns Country Day (15-4)

Last time: 16

The Spartans out of North Florida have won six straight since falling to Hartselle (Ala.). Madden Williams is batting .375, and Brayden Harris is 5-1 with a 1.67 ERA.

16. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (18-1)

Last time: 18

The Warriors have won nine straight since falling to Venice, 13-0. Micah Murton is batting .500, and Caden Schlotterbeck is 5-1 with a 1.44 ERA.

17. Canterbury (17-3)

Last time: Not ranked

The Crusaders have won six straight, including a 7-1 victory against Merritt Island and 9-3 triumph against IMG.

18. Merritt Island (18-3)

Last time: 10

The Mustangs are 4-3 in their last seven games. Sophomore Ty Brandes is batting .456, and Jesse Decter is 4-0 with a 3.33 ERA.

19. Spruce Creek (17-3)

Last time: 21

Volusia County’s top team has won four straight, including a 2-1 victory against Daytona Beach Seabreeze. Morgan Corder is batting .419, and Brody Radwick is 6-0 with a 1.09 ERA.

20. Creekside (18-3)

Last time: Not ranked

The Knights have won seven straight. Dominic Cantona is batting .345, and Xander Brown is 3-0 on the mound.

21. Key West (17-2)

Last time: 25

The Conchs have won seven of their last eight games, including a 3-1 victory against West Broward. Xavier Perez is batting .432 and Donovan Thiery is 5-1 with a 2.14 ERA.

22. St. Thomas Aquinas (16-3)

Last time: 17

The Raiders are on an eight-game tear, including a 3-1 win against North Broward Prep. Nico Sabatino is batting .459, and Brady Gollan is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

23. North Broward Prep (15-5)

Last time: 12

The Eagles have won seven of their last nine games. Alex Smith leads the way with a .408 batting average.

24. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (14-6)

Last time: 13

The Conquerors are 3-3 in their last six outings, but defeated West Broward, 5-1. Gage Petrutz is batting .467.

25. West Broward (12-6)

Last time: 14

The Bobcats are 2-3 in their last five games, including a 2-1 loss to Key West. Isaiah DelValle is batting .386.

Dropped out: Mater Academy (16-3)

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X Venoce@JMarkG1962