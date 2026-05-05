Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – May 5, 2026

Central Florida high school baseball players last week were a big hit in regional semifinal games.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated nine athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played April 27-May 2, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 20-25, 2026: Melbourne INF Bryce Conner.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., May 10, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Miguel Acosta, 2B, West Orange

Senior went 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and one RBI to help the Warriors overwhelm Lake Mary, 11-1, and clinch their Class 7A regional semifinal series, two games to one (2-1).

Keltan Fitzgerald, P, Hagerty

Senior picked up the win, allowing four hits, striking out seven and walking only one in 7 2/3 innings, to help the Huskies nip Spruce Creek, 1-0, in eight innings and clinch their Class 7A regional semifinal series, 2-1.

Malachi Myers, 1B/INF, Lake Minneola

Senior smacked a walk-off two-run double in the seventh inning to help the Hawks rally past Melbourne, 5-4, and win their Class 6A regional semifinal series, 2-0.

Luke Walters, OF, Winter Springs



Senior went 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored to help the Bears maul Cypress Creek (Wesley Chapel), 7-2, and win their Class 5A regional semifinal series, 2-0.

Nate Davis, OF/LHP, Bishop Moore

Star senior went 3-for-5 with a triple, home run, three runs scored and three RBI to help the Hornets sting Mount Dora, 12-2, and win their Class 4A regional semifinal series, 2-0.

Ethan Jackson, SS/RHP, Eustis

Sophomore scattered five hits in seven innings, striking out seven, to help the Panthers edge Ocala Vanguard, 4-3, in eight innings and win their Class 4A regional semifinal series, 2-1.

Ty Arafet, P, The First Academy (Orlando)

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound senior allowed only three hits in five innings, striking out seven, to help the Royals march past Montverde Academy, 4-1, and win their Class 2A regional semifinal series, 2-0.

Tre Roach, RHP/SS, Orangewood Christian School

Senior went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, and struck out one in one inning pitched, to help the Rams power past Deltona Trinty Christian, 7-6, and win their Class 1A regional semifinal series, 2-0.

Jacob Hair, INF/OF/RHP, Mount Dora Christian

Star senior went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI, and allowed only three hits in four innings, striking out four, to help the Bulldogs maul Saint Francis Catholic, 17-3, and win their Class 1A regional semifinal series, 2-0.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962