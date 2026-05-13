Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – May 12, 2026

Central Florida high school baseball players last week showed championship form in regional finals, earning berths for their teams in state semifinal games.

We looked at regional championship games in all seven classifications and nominated seven athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played May 4-9, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 27-May 2, 2026: Winter Springs OF Luke Walters.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., May 17, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Isias Torres, 3B/RHP/1B, Hagerty

Super sophomore went 2-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs scored and four RBI to power the Huskies past West Orange, 14-4, in 10 innings in the clinching game of the Class 7A, Region 2 finals.

Nicholas Stentiford, P, Hagerty

Junior pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out six, through 6 2/3 innings of Game 3 of the Class 7A, Region 2 finals against West Orange.

Tyler Kenast, 1B/LHP/OF, Winter Springs

Star senior and Texas Tech commit went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Bears past Wesley Chapel, 10-7, in the clinching game of the Class 5A, Region 2 finals.

Tony Castro, RHP, Bishop Moore

Senior allowed just three hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched, striking out three, to propel the Hornets past Eustis, 5-2, in the clinching game of the Class 4A, Region 2 finals.

Danny Garcia, INF, Bishop Moore

Stellar senior and Stetson commit went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, one run scored and four RBI in Game 2 of the Class 4A, Region 2 finals against Eustis.

Addison Lambert, OF/RHP, Orangewood Christian School

Talented junior went 3-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI to power the Rams past Mount Dora Christian, 12-4, in the clinching game of the Class 1A, Region 2 finals.

Rhys Oldham, RHP/3B/1B, Orangewood Christian School

Junior picked up the win, pitching five innings for the Rams in Game 2 of the Class 1A, Region 2 finals against Mount Dora Christian.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962