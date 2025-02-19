Florida High School Basketball: 10 regional final matchups to watch
The 2024-2025 high school basketball regular season and district tournaments are completed. We saw plenty of surprises and upsets over the last couple of months, where we expect the postseason to be no different. Now, we are ready to see what the Florida high school basketball regional finals will have in store.
We bring you the 10 regional final must-see matchups this week. Check out our list, and feel free to chime in on social media if you think we missed your game.
Florida State University High at Andrew Jackson: The host Tigers are looking to get back into the Final Four for the second consecutive season. The visiting Seminoles led by 6'6 senior wing Trey Card will look to get to the Final Four for the first time since 2022.
Central Florida Christian at North Tampa Christian: The host-Titans are hosting a regional final for the first time in school history, but standing in their way is a young and hungry Central Florida Christian squad looking to get to the Final Four for the first time since 2019.
Edgewater at Evans (Orlando): The host-Trojans face a tall task where they'll welcome in Edgewater in a heated Central Florida matchup with the schools separated by just 4.2 miles.
Miami Country Day at Riviera Prep: The host-Bulldogs eye for a third consecutive state championship is still on the rise, where they will host Miami Country Day led by 6'5 senior forward Chaim Galbut.
Blake at Gibbs: This is a rematch from an instant-classic at the Tampa Sun Bash where the Gladiators won 68-62 on January 4.
Oak Ridge at Windermere: This intends to be the Game of the Year in the Central Florida area, where the Pioneers are looking to reach their sixth consecutive Final Four appearance. The Wolverines are looking to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2019.
Tampa Catholic at The Villages Charter: The host Buffalo will look to reach their third consecutive Final Four, but standing in their way is a Tampa Catholic program who comes into the game on a 9-game winning streak.
Miami at Columbus: Duke University signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer are just two wins away from reaching the State Championship game for the fourth time in four years. The Stingarees are led by 6'7 senior forward Aaron Richard who will look to spoil that opportunity for the Explorers.
Wharton at Charlotte (Punta Gorda): The visiting Wildcats will make the two-hour drive South where they will look to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2022. The Tarpons will look to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2021.
Sarasota at Kissimmee Osceola: The visiting Sailors are just one win away from reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history. The host Kowboys are looking to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2019.
