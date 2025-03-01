High School

Florida high school basketball Class 3A Final: The Villages Charter vs Calvary Christian Academy live updates

The Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game is set as the Villages Charter Buffalo take on the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles. The Villages are seeking their first state championship in program history, while Calvary Christian Academy is seeking their fifth state title. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.

Ross Van De Griek

6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats are pursuing Abaev and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night.
6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats are pursuing Abaev and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night. / Scott Springer/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Villages Charter Buffalo taking on the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.

The Villages Charter are in the championship game for the first time since 2023

Calvary Christian Academy is seeking their fifth state championship in school history.

(Refresh page for live updates during the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

The Villages

Calvary Christian Academy

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida