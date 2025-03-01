Florida high school basketball Class 3A Final: The Villages Charter vs Calvary Christian Academy live updates
The Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game is set as the Villages Charter Buffalo take on the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles. The Villages are seeking their first state championship in program history, while Calvary Christian Academy is seeking their fifth state title. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Villages Charter Buffalo taking on the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.
The Villages Charter are in the championship game for the first time since 2023
Calvary Christian Academy is seeking their fifth state championship in school history.
(Refresh page for live updates during the game)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
The Villages
Calvary Christian Academy
