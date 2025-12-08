Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025
The past week was one that featured a lot of head-to-head games of teams within the Top 25 of Illinois high school basketball.
Curie rises into the Top 3 following their win over Warren. Benet climbs back into the Top 5 after a strong showing in Philadelphia. Kankakee and Fremd both appear to be on the rise. East St. Louis, Normal Community, and Rock Island are the three best teams south of the Chicago Metro.
1. DePaul Prep
Record: 5-1
Outlook: DePaul lost to nationally ranked La Lumiere in a game with firepower. Up next is Providence Catholic out of New Lenox.
2. East St. Louis
Record: 2-1
Outlook: The Flyers are back up to the No. 2 spot after earning a 68-60 win over Edwardsville in their only game of the week. This week they face Belleville East and McCluer North who is ranked Top 15 in Missouri.
3. Curie
Record: 2-0
Outlook: The Condors made a statement defeating Warren in a 65-60 game.
4. Benet
Record: 7-1
Outlook: Benet traveled to Philadelphia and performed well winning all three of their games vs. top private schools in the region. Their 49-46 victory over Roman Catholic was a signature win.
5. St. Ignatius
Record: 6-0
Outlook: Few teams are playing at the level of St. Ignatius early on. This past week they defeated Whiteny Young in a close game.
6. Marist
Record: 4-1
Outlook: Marist defeated King and lost to Sidwell Friends (DC) in a defensive contest. Their arrow is still pointing up as a state championship contender in the state.
7. Kankakee
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Kankakee was excellent in their opening week of the season. Three quality, dominant wins. They’re a team who could quickly be on the rise in these state rankings.
8. Warren
Record: 2-1
Outlook: Warren lost a close game to Curie. They’ll look to regroup vs. Grayslake North on the road.
9. Homewood-Flossmoor
Record: 5-0
Outlook: Five games in, five wins down. Homewood-Flossmoor is one of the biggest risers in this update following a win over Bolingbrook.
10. Loyola Academy
Record: 6-1
Outlook: Loyola doesn’t drop far after a ten point loss to DePaul. They followed that game up with a dominant victory over Taft.
11. Fremd
Record: 5-0
Outlook: The team from Palatine are firing on all cylinders. At first they were a sleeper. Now, they’re looking like a team who could go far.
12. Bolingbrook
Record: 4-1
Outlook: The Raiders earned two wins vs. Romeoville and Oswego followed by a Saturday game vs. Homewood-Flossmoor in what was one of the best games in the state. They lost 50-55.
13. Waukegan
Record: 5-1
Outlook: Waukegan is for real. They have won games by large margins and their only loss was in a two point heartbreaker.
14. New Trier
Record: 5-1
Outlook: The Treviens are set to play two games this week. One on the road vs. Zion-Benton and a home game vs. Deerfield on Friday.
15. Oswego East
Record: 5-0
Outlook: The Wolves handled Plainfield East and Plainfield North easily. Up next is Romeoville, Bolingbrook, and Curie. This upcoming week will say a lot about this team.
16. Normal Community
Record: 5-0
Outlook: The Ironmen have set the standard in the middle of the state over the past couple of seasons. This year is no different. They’re off to a perfect start.
17. Whitney Young
Record: 4-1
Outlook: Whitney Young was close to winning a tight game against St. Ignatius. In the end, a 60-61 loss doesn’t impact their ranking greatly.
18. St. Laurence
Record: 6-0
Outlook: The Vikings have three games this week which includes contests vs. Providence-St. Mel, Fenwick, and Payton College Prep.
19. Glenbard East
Record: 5-0
Outlook: A team with chemistry and solid pieces at all three levels. They’re 5-0 following a win over St. Charles North.
20. Evanston
Record: 4-2
Outlook: Evanston knew they’d have a tough week of games and they went 1-2 vs. tough competition. Losses to Fremd and Waukegan shouldn’t be overlooked by a win against Deerfield. This is a young but talented team who will only get better.
21. Simeon
Record: 4-1
Outlook: Simeon’s week included a win over Morgan Park and a loss to Chaminade (MO).
22. Kenwood
Record: 4-0
Outlook: Kenwood won all of their games last week. Up next is Englewood Stem, Hyde Park, and Peoria Richwoods.
23. Rock Island
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Rock Island remains unbeaten after a 75-45 win over Quincy.
24. Rich Township
Record: 4-1
Outlook: Rich played three games last week including wins over Bogan and Thorton. Their one loss came to St. Laurence in a 55-57 nail biter.
25. Kaneland
Record: 4-0
Outlook: Kaneland is answering all the early season tests. Their next game is against Hancock on Wednesday.