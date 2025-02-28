High School

Florida high school basketball Class 3A Semifinal: Andrew Jackson vs The Villages Charter live updates

The Class 3A boys' basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between Andrew Jackson and The Villages Charter. Winner advances to Saturday night's state championship game

Ross Van De Griek

Adyn Corbin and Chris Washington of The Villages Charter grab a rebound away from Willie Burnette III of Palm Bay in the FHSAA Class 4A state basketball tournament Friday, February 23, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Andrew Jackson Tigers taking on the Villages Charter Buffalo.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.

Andrew Jackson is under first-year head coach Byron Shemwell who leads the Tigers to their second Final Four appearance in the last three years.

The Villages Charter are back in the Final Four for the third consecutive year.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Andrew Jackson

The Villages Charter

PREGAME

The Class 3A semifinal between Andrew Jackson and The Villages Charter will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.

