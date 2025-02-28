Florida high school basketball Class 3A Semifinal: Andrew Jackson vs The Villages Charter live updates
The Class 3A boys' basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between Andrew Jackson and The Villages Charter. Winner advances to Saturday night's state championship game
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Andrew Jackson Tigers taking on the Villages Charter Buffalo.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.
Andrew Jackson is under first-year head coach Byron Shemwell who leads the Tigers to their second Final Four appearance in the last three years.
The Villages Charter are back in the Final Four for the third consecutive year.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Andrew Jackson
The Villages Charter
PREGAME
The Class 3A semifinal between Andrew Jackson and The Villages Charter will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.
Published