Florida High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - February 23, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Florida high school boys basketball playoffs

St. Petersburg vs Oak Ridge from Jan 3, 2026
The 2026 Florida high school boys basketball state championship playoffs continue on Friday, February 28.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school boys basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 14.

2026 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All games February 24

Crossroad Academy at Ponce De Leon - 4PM EST

Williston at Trenton - 6PM EST

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 28, 7:00pm EST

North Florida Educational Institute at Impact Christian Academy

Orlando Christian Prep at Central Florida Christian Academy

Donahue Catholic at Victory Christian Academy

Dade Christian at Sagemont

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 28, 7:00pm EST

The First Academy at Providence School

Benjamin at Santa Fe Catholic

First Baptist Academy at Northside Christian

Miami Country Day at Riviera Prep

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 28, 7:00pm EST

Newberry at Andrew Jackson

The Villages Charter at Lake Highland Prep

Saint Andrew's at Calvary Christian Academy

University at Cardinal Gibbons

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 28, 7:00pm EST

Godby at Bishop Kenny

Atlantic at Eastside

Gibbs at Boca Ciega

Stranahan at Suncoast

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 28, 7:00pm EST

Columbia at Fleming Island

Pine Ridge at Lecanto

St. Petersburg at Jesuit

Belen Jesuit at Pembroke Pines Charter

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 28, 7:00pm EST

Lake Howell at Buchholz

Bartow at Evans

Parish Community at Sickles

Miramar at St. Thomas Aquinas

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 28, 7:00pm EST

Lake Mary at Winter Park

Olympia at Oak Ridge

Plant at Sarasota

Coral Glades at Columbus

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men's basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men's basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

