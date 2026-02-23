Florida High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - February 23, 2026
The 2026 Florida high school boys basketball state championship playoffs continue on Friday, February 28.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school boys basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 14.
2026 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All games February 24
Crossroad Academy at Ponce De Leon - 4PM EST
Williston at Trenton - 6PM EST
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 28, 7:00pm EST
North Florida Educational Institute at Impact Christian Academy
Orlando Christian Prep at Central Florida Christian Academy
Donahue Catholic at Victory Christian Academy
Dade Christian at Sagemont
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 28, 7:00pm EST
The First Academy at Providence School
Benjamin at Santa Fe Catholic
First Baptist Academy at Northside Christian
Miami Country Day at Riviera Prep
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 28, 7:00pm EST
Newberry at Andrew Jackson
The Villages Charter at Lake Highland Prep
Saint Andrew's at Calvary Christian Academy
University at Cardinal Gibbons
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 28, 7:00pm EST
Godby at Bishop Kenny
Atlantic at Eastside
Gibbs at Boca Ciega
Stranahan at Suncoast
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 28, 7:00pm EST
Columbia at Fleming Island
Pine Ridge at Lecanto
St. Petersburg at Jesuit
Belen Jesuit at Pembroke Pines Charter
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 28, 7:00pm EST
Lake Howell at Buchholz
Bartow at Evans
Parish Community at Sickles
Miramar at St. Thomas Aquinas
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 28, 7:00pm EST
Lake Mary at Winter Park
Olympia at Oak Ridge
Plant at Sarasota
Coral Glades at Columbus
