Florida high school boys basketball Class 1A semifinal: Impact Christian Academy vs Sagemont live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships get underway with Impact Christian Academy taking on South Florida powerhouse Sagemont in a rematch from the 2024 Class 2A semifinal, where Sagemont won 59-45.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 1A championship game on Thursday.
Impact Christian Academy (23-6) comes into the Final Four on a five-game winning streak and are also making their fifth appearance in Lakeland in the last nine seasons.
Sagemont (20-8) is looking to become the 10th school to three-peat, and the last South Florida school to three-peat was Westminster Academy from 2017 to 2019.
PREGAME
The Class 1A semifinal between Impact Christian Academy and Sagemont will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.
Impact Christian Academy Starting Lineup: Chris Jackson, Jeremiah Jones, Ronald Clark, Sterling Moody, Frandy Perez
Sagemont Starting Lineup: Matthew Able, Patrick Liburd, Kevin Thomas, Ezra Gelin, Anthony Knowles
1st Quarter
We are underway. Impact Christian wins the opening tip
Sterling Moody splits a pair of free throws to start the scoring. 1-0 Impact Christian
Sagemont is on a 7-0 run, Timeout Impact Christian. Sagemont lead 7-1 with 5:53 left in the opening quarter.
Miami signee Matthew Able with six early points. Sagemont leading 10-3 with 4:43 left in the opening quarter.
Impact Christian pushing the pace. Sagemont has it's early lead cut down to just four. 13-9 Sagemont with 3:30 left in the opening quarter.
Jeremiah Jones hits a deep three... Sagemont leading 16-12 with 1:50 left in the opening quarter.
Impact Christian takes their first lead of the game... 17-16 with 25 seconds left in opening quarter.
End of 1st Quarter: Impact Christian Academy 20, Sagemont 18
2nd Quarter
Timeout Sagemont. Impact Christian Academy leading 24-18 with 7:24 left in the half.
Impact Christian showing a ton of pressure on the defensive end of the floor... Leading 26-22 with 4:10 left in the half.
Timeout Impact Christian. Impact Christian Academy leads 26-25 with 3:36 left in the first half.
Anthony Knowles gets to the lane as Sagemont re-takes a 30-28 lead with 1:00 left in the half.
Halftime: Sagemont 32, Impact Christian Academy 28
Halftime
Sterling Moody leads Impact Christian Academy with 9 points
Matthew Able leads Sagemont with 12 points
3rd Quarter
Second half is underway
Timeout Impact Christian Academy. Sagemont has come out to start the second half increasing their lead to seven. 37-30 Sagemont with 6:03 left in the third quarter.
Sagemont leading 41-35 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Sagemont leading 42-39 with 2:28 left in the third quarter.
End of 3rd Quarter: Sagemont 48, Impact Christian Academy 42
4th Quarter
Sagemont with their largest lead of the afternoon at nine, 51-42 with just under six minutes left to play.
Timeout Impact Christian Academy. Sagemont leading 51-44 with 5:47 remaining.
Timeout Sagemont. Sagemont leading 51-48 with 4:26 remaining.
Impact Christian on a 8-0 run, as Frandy Perez just fouled out of the game for Impact Christian. 51-50 Sagemont with 4:20 remaining.
Matthew Able has ballooned the Sagemont lead back to seven, 57-50 with 2:45 remaining.
Sagemont has matched its largest lead, 59-50 with 2:01 remaining.
Timeout Impact Christian Academy. Sagemont still leads 59-50 with 1:43 remaining.
Ezra Gelin may have just hit the dagger for Sagemont. Sagemont leads 63-52 with 50 seconds remaining.
Final Score: Sagemont 66, Impact Christian Academy 53: Sagemont advances to Thursday's Class 1A Championship Game against either Victory Christian or North Tampa Christian.
Matthew Able led Sagemont with 25 points and 11 rebounds
Sterling Moody led Impact Christian with 12 points and six rebounds