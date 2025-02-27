Florida high school boys basketball Class 2A semifinal: First Baptist Academy vs Riviera Prep live updates
The Class 2A boys' basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between First Baptist Academy and Riviera Prep. Winner advances to Saturday afternoon's state championship game
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the First Baptist Academy Lions taking on the Riviera Prep Bulldogs.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday.
First Baptist Academy is making their first Final Four appearance since 2008
Riviera Prep is back in the Final Four for the third consecutive season.
(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
First Baptist Academy
Riviera Prep
PREGAME
The Class 2A semifinal between First Baptist Academy and Riviera Prep will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.
Published