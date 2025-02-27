High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 2A Semifinal: University Christian vs Santa Fe Catholic live updates

The Class 2A boys basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between University Christian and Santa Fe Catholic. Winner advances to Saturday afternoon's state championship game

Ross Van De Griek

Santa Fe boys basketball, pictured here, shows its fourth regional championship trophy Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Santa Fe Catholic thanks to a 56-21 win.
Santa Fe boys basketball, pictured here, shows its fourth regional championship trophy Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Santa Fe Catholic thanks to a 56-21 win. / Robert Magobet / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the University Christian Christians taking on the Santa Fe Catholic Hawks.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be representing in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday.

University Christian is making their first Final Four appearance since 2019.

Santa Fe Catholic is making their first Final Four appearance since 1971.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

University Christian

Santa Fe Catholic

PREGAME

The Class 2A semifinal between University Christian and Santa Fe Catholic will tip-off at 11:02 a.m.

