High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 3A Semifinal: Cardinal Gibbons vs Calvary Christian Academy live updates

The Class 3A boys' basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between Cardinal Gibbons and Calvary Christian Academy. Winner advances to Saturday night's state championship game

Ross Van De Griek

6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats are pursuing Abaev and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night.
6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats are pursuing Abaev and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night. / Scott Springer/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs taking on the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.

Cardinal Gibbons looking to play spoiler as they are in the Final Four for the first time since 2015

Calvary Christian Academy is looking to reach the state championship game for the first time since 2022.

(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Cardinal Gibbons

Calvary Christian Academy

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida