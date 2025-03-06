High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 6A Semifinal: Charlotte vs St. Thomas Aquinas live updates

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 6A Semifinal between the Charlotte Tarpons taking on the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the day.

St. Thomas Aquinas Dwayne Wimbley Jr. (0) drives to the basket for a layup in the first half. Gibbs High School played St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game of the Kingdom of the Sun at Vanguard High School in Ocala, FL on Monday, December 30, 2024. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated the Raiders 80-64. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
St. Thomas Aquinas Dwayne Wimbley Jr. (0) drives to the basket for a layup in the first half. Gibbs High School played St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game of the Kingdom of the Sun at Vanguard High School in Ocala, FL on Monday, December 30, 2024. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated the Raiders 80-64. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Charlotte Tarpons taking on the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday.

Charlotte returns to the Final Four for the second consecutive season.

St. Thomas Aquinas trying to reach a State Championship for the first time since 2001.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Charlotte

St. Thomas Aquinas

PREGAME

The Class 6A boys basketball semifinal between Charlotte (Punta Gorda) and St. Thomas Aquinas will tip-off at 11:00 a.m.

Charlotte Starting Lineup: Jiany Reyes-Sanchez, Khrye Ellis, Dior Evans, Jordan Attia, Jordan Taylor

St. Thomas Aquinas Starting Lineup: DJ Wimbley, Zane Elliott, DJ Sandi, Kellson Sandi, Clarence Westbrook

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... St. Thomas Aquinas wins the opening tip

DJ Sandi (St. Thomas Aquinas) starts the scoring... 2-0 Raiders

Zane Elliott (St. Thomas Aquinas) scores a 2-point field goal... 4-0

DJ Sandi scores a 2-point field goal... 6-0

Khyre Ellis (Charlotte) gets the Tarpons on the board... 6-2

Clarence Westbrook Jr. (St. Thomas Aquinas) scores a 2-point field goal... 8-2

Clarence Westbrook scores a 2-point field goal... 10-2

Jordan Taylor (Charlotte) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-4

Timeout Charlotte... St. Thomas Aquinas leading 10-4 with 3:27 left in the opening quarter

