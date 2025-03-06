Florida high school boys basketball Class 6A Semifinal: Charlotte vs St. Thomas Aquinas live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Charlotte Tarpons taking on the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday.
Charlotte returns to the Final Four for the second consecutive season.
St. Thomas Aquinas trying to reach a State Championship for the first time since 2001.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Charlotte
St. Thomas Aquinas
PREGAME
The Class 6A boys basketball semifinal between Charlotte (Punta Gorda) and St. Thomas Aquinas will tip-off at 11:00 a.m.
Charlotte Starting Lineup: Jiany Reyes-Sanchez, Khrye Ellis, Dior Evans, Jordan Attia, Jordan Taylor
St. Thomas Aquinas Starting Lineup: DJ Wimbley, Zane Elliott, DJ Sandi, Kellson Sandi, Clarence Westbrook
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... St. Thomas Aquinas wins the opening tip
DJ Sandi (St. Thomas Aquinas) starts the scoring... 2-0 Raiders
Zane Elliott (St. Thomas Aquinas) scores a 2-point field goal... 4-0
DJ Sandi scores a 2-point field goal... 6-0
Khyre Ellis (Charlotte) gets the Tarpons on the board... 6-2
Clarence Westbrook Jr. (St. Thomas Aquinas) scores a 2-point field goal... 8-2
Clarence Westbrook scores a 2-point field goal... 10-2
Jordan Taylor (Charlotte) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-4
Timeout Charlotte... St. Thomas Aquinas leading 10-4 with 3:27 left in the opening quarter