Florida high school boys basketball Class 6A semifinal previews, predictions
The FHSAA Class 6A boys basketball final four teams are set in the state of Florida and the classification did not disappoint. We've seen plenty of upsets as well as some thrilling finishes over the last couple of weeks.
Heading into Thursday's state semifinal games, both matchups should be intriguing to watch as we feature a couple of first-time semifinalists.
In our first semifinal, the No. 4 seed Charlotte Tarpons, who make their second consecutive Final Four appearance, take on the No. 1 seed St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders. In the second semifinal, the No. 3 seed Tocoi Creek Toros make their Final Four debut, taking on the No. 2 seed Evans Trojans
Class 6A Semifinal #1: Thursday, March 6 at 11:00 a.m.
Charlotte (Punta Gorda) (22-6) vs St. Thomas Aquinas (28-2)
The Charlotte Tarpons are back in the Final Four for the second straight season and are coming into Thursday's semifinal on a 12-game winning streak.
The Tarpons will look to seek revenge in this year's Final Four after coming up short in last year's state semifinal against 6A runner-up Edgewater.
The Tarpons feature three players averaging in double figures, led by 6'2 senior guard Jordan Attia, who is averaging 15.4 points per game this season. Also, keep an eye on 6'7 senior forward Jordan Taylor and 6'0 senior point guard Jah Chin who are averaging 10.2 and 10 points per game, respectively.
The Tarpons are just two wins away from winning the school's first-ever state championship.
The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders also come into the Final Four riding a 12-game winning streak, dating back to January 20 when they lost to North Broward Prep.
The Raiders also have three players averaging in double figures, led by 6'1 sophomore guard Clarence Westbrook, who is averaging 17.1 points per game this season. Also, keep an eye on 6'7 senior forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr., who is signed to play both football and basketball at Florida State University as well as 6'1 sophomore point guard Kellson "KJ" Sandi who are averaging 16.3 and 11.1 points per game, respectively this season.
The Raiders are looking to end a 24-year drought where they have not won a state championship in boys basketball since 2001, when they defeated Belleview, 69-57.
Prediction: St. Thomas Aquinas
Class 6A Semifinal #2: Thursday, March 6 at 3:00 p.m.
Tocoi Creek (27-3) vs Evans (Orlando) (24-6)
The Tocoi Creek Toros are in the Final Four for the first time in their program history, as well as setting a program-record winning 27 games this season.
The Toros are two wins away from becoming the first St. John's County program in 23 years to win a state championship in boys basketball (Nease).
The Toros come into Thursday's state semifinal game on a 9-game winning streak dating back to January 23 when they lost to Creekside, 59-56.
Leading the way this season for the Toros has been 6'3 freshman guard King McFadden, who is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. Also, keep an eye on 6'6 senior power forward Tyson Gilbert and 6'0 junior guard Javares Rickerson.
The Evans Trojans are seeking their first state championship game appearance since 2013, where they lost to Blanche Ely, 58-50. The Trojans have never won a state championship in boys basketball.
The Trojans reached the Final Four as a district runner-up losing to Edgewater, but got the rematch with the Eagles in the regional final where they won 77-72 in five overtimes back on February 20.
The Trojans have three players who average in double figures, led by 6'1 senior guard Arosco Dubois, who is averaging a team-high 20.6 points per game this season. Also, keep an eye on 6'3 senior wing David Rushing, who is averaging 15.2 points per game, and 6'1 senior point guard Antonio Pollard, who is averaging 10.1 points per game.
Prediction: Tocoi Creek