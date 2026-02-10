Florida High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings – Feb. 10, 2026
Florida high school boys’ basketball teams are on the move this postseason.
Defending Class 3A state champ Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale (19-1) won the Class 3A, District 12 title to push its win streak to 11 games.
Prolific Prep out of Fort Lauderdale (26-3) and Montverde Academy (16-5) from Lake County remain Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
Lake Highland Prep (26-1) out of Orlando extended its red-hot win streak to 22 games by capturing the Class 3A, District 6 title. The Highlanders rose a spot to No. 6.
Andrew Jackson, the top public school in Jacksonville, remained No. 14 after stretching its win streak to 16. The Tigers won the Class 3A, District 4 title.
New to the Top 25 are Sagemont Prep (19-6) at No. 10, and Lake Howell (22-5) out of Seminole County, which is No. 19 after stunning Mainland for the Class 6A, District 4 championship.
Regional playoffs begin this week at sites across the Sunshine State.
THE HIGH SCHOOL ON SI FLORIDA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
Feb. 10, 2026
1. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (19-1)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 3A state champ Eagles are soaring, winning the Class 3A, District 12 title to run their win streak to 11 games. Cayden Daughtry and Aiden Bolden lead the way.
2. Prolific Prep (26-3)
Last week: 2
The elite basketball academy out of Fort Lauderdale has won six straight. Caleb Holt is one to watch for the Crew.
3. Montverde Academy (16-5)
Last week: 3
The Eagles have won eight straight. Senior shooting guard Dhani Miller is averaging 15.5 points per game, and junior forward/center Derek Daniels is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game.
4. IMG Academy (17-9)
Last week: 4
The Ascenders have won four of their last five games, but fell to Prolific Prep, 58-56, in a humdinger.
5. Columbus (21-6)
Last week: 5
The four-time defending state champion Explorers have won seven straight, including an 80-56 victory against Doral Academy for the Class 7A, District 15 title.
6. Lake Highland Prep (26-1)
Last week: 7
The hottest team in Florida continued their impressive play, beating Windermere Prep, 61-51, for the Class 3A, District 6 title to push their winning streak to 22 games. Senior Shiva Atwal scored 15 points for the Highlanders.
7. Southeastern Prep Academy National (32-8)
Last week: 6
The Falcons have won six straight. Junior center Obinna Ekezie had 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double, and added two blocked shot in a 96-51 victory against Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian National.
8. St. Thomas Aquinas (23-4)
Last week: 9
The defending Class 6A state champion Raiders have won seven in a row, including the Class 6A, District 14 title. Clarence Westbrook Jr. is averaging 24.1 points, and Nate Accius is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game.
9. Saint Andrew’s (22-4)
Last week: 10
The Scots lost to Calvary Christian Academy, 80-66, in the Class 3A, District 11 championship game. Senior guard Xander Gerard is averaging 25.0 points and senior forward Lukas Buinevicius is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.
10. Sagemont Prep (19-6)
Last week: Not ranked
The Lions roared into the Top 25 after knocking off North Broward Prep, 64-52, and then winning three straight games to win the Class 1A, District 14 title.
11. North Broward Prep (23-3)
Last week: 8
The Eagles had their eight-game win streak snapped by Sagemont Prep, 64-52, and then fell to Saint Andrew’s, 54-45. Senior wing Francesco Borio is averaging 14.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
12. Providence School (Jacksonville) (24-3)
Last week: 12
The Stallions are on the move with a 12-game winning streak, including a victory in the Class 2A, District 3 title game. William Stewart is averaging 14.7 points and Marvin Christie is averaging 5.8 rebounds per game.
13. Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (19-3)
Last week: 13
The Lions have won five of their last six games. Senior Ronald Clark is averaging 13.7 points and Mechack Olungu is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game.
14. Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) (25-1)
Last week: 14
The powerful Tigers have won 16 straight, including a 57-49 victory against Episcopal School of Jacksonville in the Class 3A, District 4 championship game. Donald Hackworth leads the team in scoring and rebounding.
15. Newberry (19-3)
Last week: 11
The Panthers have won four in a row, including the Class 3A, District 3 title. Senior shooting guard Juwan Scippio leads the way.
16. Bartow (22-5)
Last week: 15
The Yellow Jackets have stumbled as of late, but managed to win the Class 6A, District 7 title with a 76-39 victory against Lakeland. Senior guard Ja’kylen Crossley is averaging 14.8 points per game and sophomore forward Derwyn Link is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game.
17. Cardinal Gibbons (20-6)
Last week: 16
The Chiefs finished as runner-up in Class 3A, District 13 to NSU University. Senior shooting guard Justus Herbert is averaging 19.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
18. Pembroke Pines Charter (17-6)
Last week: 17
The Jaguars have been up and down lately, but beat Plantation, 67-54, for the Class 5A, District 5 championship.
19. Lake Howell (22-5)
Last week: Not ranked
The Silverhawks soar in the Top 25 after shocking Mainland, 73-61, for the Class 6A, District 4 title and their fourth straight victory. Sophomore Johnas Maurice is averaging 17.4 points and senior Isaac Buckley is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.
20. Mainland (22-3)
Last week: 18
Volusia County’s top public school won seven in a row before falling to Lake Howell, 73-61, in the Class 6A, District 4 championship game. Kade Manley is averaging 15.8 points per game, and Canyon Powers is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game.
21. North Marion (21-3)
Last week: 19
The Colts have won seven straight, including a 46-38 victory against Eastside for the Class 4A, District 5 title. Lamont Sweeting is averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
22. Windermere Prep (21-6)
Last week: 20
The Lakers pushed Lake Highland Prep to the limit before falling 61-51 in the Class 3A, District 6 championship game. Brandon Bass, Jr., an FSU recruit, poured in 26 points for the Lakers.
23. DME Academy (20-6)
Last week: 21
The Daytona Beach training school has won five of its last six games, including a 91-44 victory against Jordan Christian Prep.
24. Miami Palmetto (22-5)
Last week: 23
The Panthers have won four straight, including a 63-57 victory against Coral Gables in the Class 7A, District 16 championship game. Junior guard Samfree Sarante is averaging 18.3 points per game, and junior forward Sebastian Madera is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.
25. Suncoast (20-5)
Last week: 25
The Chargers have won two of their last three games, falling to Stranahan, 33-32, in the Class 4A, District 14 championship game.
Dropped out: Balboa (18-8), The Rock National (19-7).
