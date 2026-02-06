Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - Feb. 5, 2026
Status quo held with this week’s High School On SI Top 25 boys basketball national rankings, with the top 12 teams remaining the same and only one new entrant in No. 25 Redondo Union (CA).
But as the effects of Winter Storm Fern wear off, we should see action heating up, starting with a couple of big matchups this weekend with IMG Academy squaring off with Prolific Prep and Montverde meeting SPIRE Academy.
1. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (16-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Outlook: Dynamic has been off since its 78-66 win against Prolific Prep.
2. SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH) (20-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Outlook: SPIRE keeps rolling along with wins over Bergen Catholic and College Achieve.
3. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (23-3)
Previous Rank: 3
Outlook: An upcoming game against IMG Academy on Feb. 7 will be a good one.
4. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (23-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Outlook: The Bobcats eked out a one-point win against New Hampton as part of a string of games against fellow Northeast prep schools.
5. Arizona Compass (Chandler, AZ) (15-1)
Previous Rank: 5
Outlook: The Dragons return to action this weekend at the Compass Classic.
6. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (17-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Outlook: The Lions bounced back from a loss to Arizona Compass to beat La Lumiere and CATS Academy.
7. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (21-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Outlook: The Panthers won by 21 at home to Oak Hill Academy and by 17 at DeMatha.
8. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (18-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Outlook: Junior guard Cayden Daughtry continues to torch opponents to the tune of 27.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
9. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (17-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Outlook: The Panthers finally returned to the court this week with easy wins over Hickman and Lutheran North.
10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (22-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Outlook: The Trailblazers cracked 100 points for the second time this season with a 103-74 thrashing of Loyola.
11. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (16-4)
Previous Rank: 11
Outlook: The Tigers followed up their 27-point win over Bella Vista (AZ) with convincing wins over Mt. Zion Prep Academy and Bishop O’Connell.
12. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (13-3)
Previous Rank: 12
Outlook: The Bears will return from a two-week layoff this weekend against Layton Christian Academy.
13. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (21-1)
Previous Rank: 14
Outlook: The Vikings escaped an upset bid by Desert Vista before taking care of business early against Corona del Sol.
14. Montverde (Montverde, FL) (14-5)
Previous Rank: 15
Outlook: The Eagles romped to three victories at their home tournament. Next up is a showdown with SPIRE Academy.
15. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (17-4)
Previous Rank: 17
Outlook: The Crusaders keep rolling along against in-state rivals.
16. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (19-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Outlook: The Vikings cracked the 100-point mark in a pair of league wins ahead of a showdown with rival Eastside Catholic.
17. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN) (14-3)
Previous Rank: 13
Outlook: As expected, things didn’t get easier for the Lakers, who fell 63-59 to Link Academy.
18. Faith Family (Dallas, TX) (23-7)
Previous Rank: 16
Outlook: The Eagles went 2-1 at Monteverde Academy’s tournament, losing to the host team 59-53 in the final.
19. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (19-4)
Previous Rank: 19
Outlook: Winter Storm Fern wreaked havoc across Tennessee, forcing the cancellation of several games for Bartlett.
20. Fishers (Fishers, IN) (18-0)
Previous Rank: 20
Outlook: The Tigers continued their winning ways by edging Carmel 53-50.
21. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (30-0)
Previous Rank: 22
Outlook: The Spartans posted 30- and 37-point wins over league foes.
22. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (19-6)
Previous Rank: 23
Outlook: The Falcons took care of business against Victory Rock Prep in their only game of the week.
23. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (18-0)
Previous Rank: 24
Outlook: The Vikings rolled past a pair of overmatched in-state foes last week.
24. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (28-2)
Previous Rank: 25
Outlook: The Bengals have been off due to Winter Storm Fern but hope to return to action this weekend.
25. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (25-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Outlook: The Sea Hawks closed out league play by routing Palos Verdes and Mira Costa to enter the Top 25.