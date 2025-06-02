High School

Florida high school football: Alonso announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Ravens' schedule are the 2023 Class 2M state champion Berkeley Prep, Palmetto, Plant City, Steinbrenner and Sumner

Andy Villamarzo

Alonso Ravens are coming off a 7-3 finish from the 2023 season
Alonso Ravens are coming off a 7-3 finish from the 2023 season / Alonso Ravens/X

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Alonso Ravens announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Ravens will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against 2023 Class 2M state champion Berkeley Prep, Palmetto, Plant City, Steinbrenner and Sumner.

Among other five teams on the Ravens' regular season slate are Tampa Middleton, Newsome, Sickles, Strawberry Crest and at home in a contest against Tampa Robinson.

Below is the Ravens' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 ALONSO RAVENS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Blake (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Palmetto

Aug. 29: vs. Tampa Robinson

Sep. 5: vs. Sickles

Sep. 12: vs. Strawberry Crest

Sep. 19: at Tampa Middleton

Oct. 3: vs. Steinbrenner

Oct. 10: at Newsome

Oct. 17: vs. Plant City

Oct. 24: at Sumner

Oct. 31: at Berkeley Prep

-- Andy Villamarzo

