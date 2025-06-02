Florida high school football: Alonso announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Alonso Ravens announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Ravens will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against 2023 Class 2M state champion Berkeley Prep, Palmetto, Plant City, Steinbrenner and Sumner.
Among other five teams on the Ravens' regular season slate are Tampa Middleton, Newsome, Sickles, Strawberry Crest and at home in a contest against Tampa Robinson.
Below is the Ravens' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 ALONSO RAVENS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Blake (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Palmetto
Aug. 29: vs. Tampa Robinson
Sep. 5: vs. Sickles
Sep. 12: vs. Strawberry Crest
Sep. 19: at Tampa Middleton
Oct. 3: vs. Steinbrenner
Oct. 10: at Newsome
Oct. 17: vs. Plant City
Oct. 24: at Sumner
Oct. 31: at Berkeley Prep
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi