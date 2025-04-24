High School

Florida high school football: Apopka announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Blue Darters' schedule are teams like 7-time state champion Cocoa, Kissimmee Osceola and 7-time state champ Madison County

Andy Villamarzo

Junior defensive end Kingston Shaw (15) has transferred from Apopka High to The First Academy (Orlando) for the 2025-26 season. He is an Illinois commit.
Junior defensive end Kingston Shaw (15) has transferred from Apopka High to The First Academy (Orlando) for the 2025-26 season. He is an Illinois commit. / Kingston Shaw

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 3-time state champion Apopka Blue Darters announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Darters will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 7-time state champion Cocoa, Kissimmee Osceola and 7-time state champ Madison County.

Among other teams on the Blue Darters' schedule are Dr. Phillips, Edgewater, Evans, Ocala West Port, Ocoee, Wekiva and at home against West Orange.

Below is the Blue Darters' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 APOPKA BLUE DARTERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

May 23: at Orlando Jones (spring game)

Aug. 15: vs. Tampa Bay Tech (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Ocoee

Aug. 29: at Evans

Sep. 5: at Dr. Phillips

Sep. 12: at Ocala West Port

Sep. 19: vs. Edgewater

Sep. 26: vs. West Orange

Oct. 10: at Cocoa

Oct. 17: at Kissimmee Osceola

Oct. 24: vs. Madison County

Oct. 31: vs. Wekiva

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida