Florida high school football: Apopka announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 3-time state champion Apopka Blue Darters announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Darters will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 7-time state champion Cocoa, Kissimmee Osceola and 7-time state champ Madison County.
Among other teams on the Blue Darters' schedule are Dr. Phillips, Edgewater, Evans, Ocala West Port, Ocoee, Wekiva and at home against West Orange.
Below is the Blue Darters' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 APOPKA BLUE DARTERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
May 23: at Orlando Jones (spring game)
Aug. 15: vs. Tampa Bay Tech (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Ocoee
Aug. 29: at Evans
Sep. 5: at Dr. Phillips
Sep. 12: at Ocala West Port
Sep. 19: vs. Edgewater
Sep. 26: vs. West Orange
Oct. 10: at Cocoa
Oct. 17: at Kissimmee Osceola
Oct. 24: vs. Madison County
Oct. 31: vs. Wekiva
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi