Florida high school football: Baker County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Baker County Wildcats announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wildcats will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 2023 Class 2S state finalist Bradford, Chiefland and Ponte Vedra.
Among other teams on the Wildcats' schedule are Baldwin, Godby, First Coast, Fort White, Halifax Academy, Suwannee and on the road against Wakulla.
Below is the Wildcats' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.
2025 BAKER COUNTY WILDCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Union County (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Bradford
Aug. 29: at Chiefland
Sep. 5: vs. First Coast
Sep. 12: vs. Ponte Vedra
Sep. 19: at Baldwin
Sep. 26: vs. Godby
Oct. 3: vs. Halifax Academy
Oct. 10: vs. Suwannee
Oct. 24: at Wakulla
Oct. 31: at Fort White
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi