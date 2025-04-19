Florida high school football: Baker County announces 2025 schedule

High School

Among the teams on the Wildcats' schedule are teams like Bradford, Chiefland and Ponte Vedra

Andy Villamarzo

Godby football beats Baker County 39-34 in a thriller at Gene Cox on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
Godby football beats Baker County 39-34 in a thriller at Gene Cox on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 / Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Baker County Wildcats announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wildcats will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 2023 Class 2S state finalist Bradford, Chiefland and Ponte Vedra.

Among other teams on the Wildcats' schedule are Baldwin, Godby, First Coast, Fort White, Halifax Academy, Suwannee and on the road against Wakulla.

Below is the Wildcats' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.

Baker County Wildcats football team recently announced their 2025 regular season schedule
Baker County Wildcats football team recently announced their 2025 regular season schedule / Courtesy of Baker County Football

2025 BAKER COUNTY WILDCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Union County (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Bradford

Aug. 29: at Chiefland

Sep. 5: vs. First Coast

Sep. 12: vs. Ponte Vedra

Sep. 19: at Baldwin

Sep. 26: vs. Godby

Oct. 3: vs. Halifax Academy

Oct. 10: vs. Suwannee

Oct. 24: at Wakulla

Oct. 31: at Fort White

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo

