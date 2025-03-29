Florida high school football: Bartow announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Bartow Yellow Jackets announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Yellow Jackets will play 10 games, including two home contests against Clearwater and Orlando Bishop Moore.
Among other teams on the schedule are Auburndale, Bloomingdale, Haines City, Gulf Coast and at home against Lake Gibson.
Below is the Yellow Jackets' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 BARTOW YELLOW JACKETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Fort Meade/Winter Haven (preseason jamboree)
Aug. 22: vs. Clearwater
Aug. 29: at Gulf Coast
Sep. 5: vs. Orlando Bishop Moore
Sep. 12: at Haines City
Sep. 19: at Auburndale
Sep. 26: at Bloomingdale
Oct. 3: vs. Lake Gibson
Oct. 10: vs. Riverview
Oct. 24: at Durant
Oct. 31: vs. Lake Wales
