Florida high school football: Bartow announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Yellow Jackets' schedule are Clearwater and Orlando Bishop Moore

Andy Villamarzo

Bartow's Avis Brown Jr. runs through a hole against Lake Gibson on Friday night at Virgil Ramage Stadium.
Bartow's Avis Brown Jr. runs through a hole against Lake Gibson on Friday night at Virgil Ramage Stadium. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Bartow Yellow Jackets announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Yellow Jackets will play 10 games, including two home contests against Clearwater and Orlando Bishop Moore.

Among other teams on the schedule are Auburndale, Bloomingdale, Haines City, Gulf Coast and at home against Lake Gibson.

Below is the Yellow Jackets' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 BARTOW YELLOW JACKETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Fort Meade/Winter Haven (preseason jamboree)

Aug. 22: vs. Clearwater

Aug. 29: at Gulf Coast

Sep. 5: vs. Orlando Bishop Moore

Sep. 12: at Haines City

Sep. 19: at Auburndale

Sep. 26: at Bloomingdale

Oct. 3: vs. Lake Gibson

Oct. 10: vs. Riverview

Oct. 24: at Durant

Oct. 31: vs. Lake Wales

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

