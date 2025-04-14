High School

Florida high school football: Bloomingdale announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bulls' schedule are teams like Bartow and Berkeley Prep

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Bloomingdale Bulls announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulls will play 10 games, including two notable contests against Polk County foe Bartow and 2023 Class 2M state champion Berkeley Prep.

Among other teams on the Bulls' schedule are Blake, Brandon, Durant, East Bay, Newsome, Riverview and at home against Strawberry Crest.

Below is the Bulls' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 BLOOMINGDALE BULLS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Sickles (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Newsome

Aug. 29: vs. Blake

Sep. 12: vs. East Bay

Sep. 19: at Brandon

Sep. 26: vs. Bartow

Oct. 3: at Berkeley Prep

Oct. 10: at Durant

Oct. 17: at Robinson

Oct. 24: vs. Riverview

Oct. 31: vs. Strawberry Crest

