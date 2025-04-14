Florida high school football: Bloomingdale announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Bloomingdale Bulls announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulls will play 10 games, including two notable contests against Polk County foe Bartow and 2023 Class 2M state champion Berkeley Prep.
Among other teams on the Bulls' schedule are Blake, Brandon, Durant, East Bay, Newsome, Riverview and at home against Strawberry Crest.
Below is the Bulls' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 BLOOMINGDALE BULLS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Sickles (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Newsome
Aug. 29: vs. Blake
Sep. 12: vs. East Bay
Sep. 19: at Brandon
Sep. 26: vs. Bartow
Oct. 3: at Berkeley Prep
Oct. 10: at Durant
Oct. 17: at Robinson
Oct. 24: vs. Riverview
Oct. 31: vs. Strawberry Crest
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi