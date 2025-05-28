Florida high school football: Boca Ciega announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Boca Ciega Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against 2024 Class 1A finalist Clearwater Central Catholic, St. Petersburg Lakewood, Largo, Palm Harbor University and St. Petersburg.
Among other five teams on the Pirates' regular season slate are Bradenton Bayshore, Hollins, St. Petersburg Gibbs, Northeast and at home on senior night in a contest against Sarasota Booker.
Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 BOCA CIEGA PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Berkeley Prep (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Hollins
Aug. 29: vs. St. Petersburg
Sep. 5: at Largo
Sep. 19: vs. St. Petersburg Northeast
Sep. 26: vs. St. Petersburg Gibbs
Oct. 3: vs. St. Petersburg Lakewood
Oct. 10: at Bradenton Bayshore
Oct. 17: vs. Palm Harbor University (homecoming)
Oct. 24: vs. Sarasota Booker (senior night)
Oct. 31: at Clearwater Central Catholic
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi