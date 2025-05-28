High School

Florida high school football: Boca Ciega announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Pirates' schedule are Clearwater Central Catholic, St. Petersburg Lakewood, Largo, Palm Harbor University and St. Petersburg

Andy Villamarzo

Boca Ciega Football 2024
Boca Ciega Football 2024 / Boca Ciega Football/X

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Boca Ciega Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against 2024 Class 1A finalist Clearwater Central Catholic, St. Petersburg Lakewood, Largo, Palm Harbor University and St. Petersburg.

Among other five teams on the Pirates' regular season slate are Bradenton Bayshore, Hollins, St. Petersburg Gibbs, Northeast and at home on senior night in a contest against Sarasota Booker.

Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 BOCA CIEGA PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Berkeley Prep (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Hollins

Aug. 29: vs. St. Petersburg

Sep. 5: at Largo

Sep. 19: vs. St. Petersburg Northeast

Sep. 26: vs. St. Petersburg Gibbs

Oct. 3: vs. St. Petersburg Lakewood

Oct. 10: at Bradenton Bayshore

Oct. 17: vs. Palm Harbor University (homecoming)

Oct. 24: vs. Sarasota Booker (senior night)

Oct. 31: at Clearwater Central Catholic

Published
